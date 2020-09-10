13 Types of Software Must Be Downloaded on Your Windows Computer

People have become increasingly rely on desktops and laptops for doing all kinds of maters. This has boosted the development of all sorts of software and online services. But reliable software should always be the one that can bring helpful services without damaging your devices, for example, bring virus, cause your devices to run slower, or result in other security issues.

Concerning about the dilemmas for some people in choosing the right software for themselves to use on Windows computers, we offer this guide with 13 types of software that are daily requirements for most people, and also some recommended programs to you. If you need them, scroll down now and have a look!

To protect your Windows computers from being attacked by some malicious hackers who are likely to still your privacy information, you should install some antivirus tools for preventing such a situation from happening. This is the very basic tool that everyone should firstly install on a new computer. But you need to pay attention that if you install several antivirus tools on your computer at the same time, it may end up locking your computer up mistakenly. Therefore, it is recommended to install the most reliable one for your device.

Norton

TOTAL AV

McAfee

Bitdenfender

Kaspersky

BullGuard

2. Media Players for Windows

Media files such as video, audio resources are trending methods to convey messages today. Consequently, media players can be a must for users. The media players should be able to provide a smooth playback experience. In addition, those with higher compatibility to play more different media formats are preferred.

Recommended media players for Windows:

VLC Media Player

Windows Media Player

PotPlayer

KMPlayer

DivX Player

Kodi

3. Browsers

To access all sorts of information online, web browsers are a must on all of our devices. With a reliable web browser, you can not only the smooth website streaming experience, but also the professional features it provides to all users, such as some browser settings, extensions management, privacy protection means, and so forth.

Recommended browsers:

Chrome

Firefox

Opera

IE

Microsoft Edge

4. Document Editing Software

No matter you are a student in university or an employee who has already started your career in the workplace, you need to handle different documents with the help of your computer. Thus, another important and must-have software for people should be the document editing software that can help improve productivity.

Recommended document editing software:

Microsoft Office

Acrobat DC

Apache OpenOffice

Google Docs (Sheets, Slides, Forms)

WPS Office

The communication between people around the globe is becoming increasingly tighter than ever before, so communication tools also should not be lagged behind. Instead of login in the platforms with web browsers, people may need to download other communication tools for connecting others.

WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger

Google Hangouts and Meet

Slack

Whereby!

Trello

6. Image/Video Editors

As mentioned before, all kinds of media files become more frequently used than ever before. People also need to edit images/videos for sharing content and expressing thoughts on social media platforms. As a result, image or video editors can be helpful when you need them if you have installed the professional one on your computer in advanced.

Recommended image/video editors:

Adobe Premiere Pro

Photoshop

Windows Movie Maker

OpenShot

VSDC Free Video Editor

PDF now becomes a universally used document format for saving different content, for example, text, images, graphics, and so forth. Therefore, some PDF reading tools or PDF editors may be helpful for being installed on your Windows computer as a preparation. You can choose some easy-to-use PDF tools, and also prepare those professional ones with comprehensive features and functionality.

PDFelement

Nitro Pro

Adobe Acrobat XI Pro

Foxit Phantom PDF

AbleWord

Sejda PDF Editor

8. Uninstallers

You must have a time when you need to delete some useless apps or documents completely from your Windows computer. Sometimes some stubborn files would be remained on the devices even without noticing them. Under such circumstance, you need professional uninstallers to help clean the software-related files completely, then bring a clean computer back to you again.

Recommended uninstallers:

IObit Uninstaller

Wise Program Uninstaller

Geek Uninstaller

Revo Uninstaller Free

Advanced Uninstaller PRO

9. Email Clients

Instead of using social media platforms or texts, today, many important news or messages would be delivered through emails. No matter you are in schools or the workplaces, you must have emails for connecting with your professors, classmates, bosses, and so on. Some people may have more email accounts for receiving messages from different parties. So a email clients would be beneficial for you to handle all email accounts well and never worried about neglecting some important messages.

Recommended email clients:

eM Client

Thunderbird

Mailbird

Windows Mail

Microsoft Outlook

Postbox

To keep your computers well organized and tidy, files management tools should not be missed. With a helpful document managing tool, you can quickly clean up your computer regularly so that productivity and computer performance can both be improved. In addition, when you need to search for the files you need, this will be more convenient for you to access the exact file you need within a short time.

Directory Opus

FreeCommander

Total Commander

Explorer++

One Commander

Xplorer²

Today, many important files would be stored on computers, therefore, backing up them regularly can reduce the risk of losing any of them by accident. No matter the data on your mobile phones, or those stored on your computers, you can use the helpful files backup tools to save a copy of them.

EaseUS Todo Backup

Cobian Backup

Paragon Backup & Recovery

FBackup

Google Backup and Sync

12. Video/Audio Downloaders

Online resources are boosting on many popular platforms in types of videos as well as audios, for example, YouTube, the world’s largest video streaming platform, offers video resources of all categories. Other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. also allow users to share short video clips for having fun. So having a professional video/audio downloader can enable you to save these video/audio resources when you need to.

Recommended video/audio downloaders:

VideoHunter

4K Video Downloader

Freemake Video Downloader

YTD Downloader

Videoder

13. Music Streaming Software

Instead of video sources, music is also a required mean for people to relax and indulge in their little worlds. There are many music streaming software for people to access all kinds of the classic and latest music in time. With such software installed, you can enjoy your favorite music at anytime you like!

Recommended music streaming software:

Spotify

Pandora

Nexus Radio

TuneIn Radio

RadioSure

Amazon Music

Here are 13 types of software that may be necessities for you to install on the desktop. Do you have more recommendations for what software should not be missed for installing on Windows computers? You can also share with us about your opinions!