How to Take Care of Your Mental Health

Health includes not just the physical well-being and lack of sickness but also the emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Correspondingly, mental health is more than just the absence of mental illness. The benefits of balanced mental health are plentiful: you will feel the improvement of physical health, have better and healthier relationships, and overall, a better quality of life. With the pandemics and increased isolation, the importance of self-care became more important than ever. Caring for mental health is in fact quite simple, and adopting just a few good habits can make you feel better, happier, and less stressed out.

Keep in touch. Make contact with friends or family members who can offer emotional and practical support. Plan some activities together. Even if you cannot physically meet, there are always fun things you can do via the video call – you can even play games online!

Concentrate on positivity. Recognize and fight your negative thoughts. Make a list of positive affirmations and try to develop healthy coping methods. Distract yourself from negative thoughts when possible. Grab a book, call a friend, or just do something that makes you happy. Remember that we all have ups and downs, and that rainbow comes after the storm.

Prioritize obligations and set goals. Take time to determine what needs to be done right away and what can wait. If you start to feel like you’re taking on too much, learn how to say “no” to additional projects. At the end of the day, try to focus on what you’ve accomplished rather than what you haven’t. Start with small steps – they will lead to big progress.

Exercise on a regular basis. Walking for 30 minutes a day can help you feel better and enhance your health. Besides, you will spend time in the fresh air and it will help you clear your thoughts. Don’t be disappointed if you can’t accomplish your fitness goals at once; small amounts of exercise add up. In just a couple of weeks – or even days – you will feel that you feel more fit and eager to work out.

Stay hydrated and eat healthy food. A healthy diet and enough water can help you stay energized and focused all day. Limit caffeinated beverages like soft drinks and coffee as well. Try to make healthy choices – avoid refined sugars and wheat flour, and consume more fruits and fresh products.

Get enough sleep. Maintain a routine and make sure you receive adequate sleep. Blue light from smartphones and displays might make it difficult to fall asleep, so limit your blue light exposure before going to bed. It is a good idea to completely remove TV, computer, or even phone from your bedroom.

Install an app that will help you keep track of your habits. Applications such as Calm have different and dynamic daily programs and are teaching you how to relax. You can even easily build your meditation routine with help of those apps. The apps allow you to keep track of how much time you spend on various activities each day.

When to speak with a psychologist

We all have bad days when our mood is not the greatest. It is completely normal. However, it is important to seek expert help if you are suffering severe or disturbing symptoms that have lasted two weeks or more. Some of those symptoms may include:

sleeping problems

changes in appetite and resulting loss or gain of weight

difficulties getting out of bed in the morning,

concentration problems,

loss of interest in things that you have enjoyed before

inability to carry out routine everyday tasks and obligations

feeling that you can’t handle the stress on your own

Professional help is not just for people with serious mental health issues. It’s important to emphasize that psychological evaluation can be beneficial to anyone. Even if you just need to cope with mild emotional distress, a psychologist can be of help. The therapist can assist you in processing your emotions, and teach you appropriate coping mechanisms for stressful life situations. It is worth noting that psychotherapy does not include any medications. If your psychologist evaluates that you will benefit from the medicament therapy, you will be referred to the specialist.

Choosing a psychologist is a very important step. You may receive recommendations from friends or family for a specific therapist, and that is great. However, you should not feel pressured to choose him or her. You need to find a person you will feel comfortable with. Whether you realize your therapist isn’t a good fit for you during your first meeting or you start to feel unsupported later in your therapy, you always have the right to change a therapist. Take your time to research. If you do decide to attend a certified therapist, make sure to check their credentials. If you have insurance and want to use it, you should find out what your insurance company’s requirements are. You should also investigate and become familiar with the many sorts of therapy available. Different therapists specialize in different approaches. Look for the one who has experience in the area that you need.

Don’t wait until your symptoms become unbearable – seek help on time.