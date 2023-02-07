What To Bring To Your First Tango Dance Lesson – 2023 Guide

Tango is an intricate and evocative form of ballroom dancing that has its roots in Argentina but is now wildly popular all over the world. For many, the idea of taking their first Tuesday dance lesson can be a little daunting. But it doesn’t have to be! All you need to do is bring the following items with you, and you will be well on your way to dancing the tango in no time.

When it comes to choosing the right shoes for your first tango dance lesson, comfort and support are key. Opting for a pair of tango shoes with a low heel to start, such as oxfords or pumps, will help keep balance during turns and help prevent slips.

Since partners are typically in close physical contact with each other during tango dancing, it’s important that your slip-on or lace-up shoes be soft and flexible on the floor. Avoid wearing too-large or too-small footwear as this can cause difficulties when maintaining close contact with your partner during spins and turns.

Once you become more comfortable with the basics of the dance, you may invest in more specialized tango footwear such as heeled shoes or traditional Argentine tango boots which can be found at many online stores.

Appropriate Clothing

Before you show up for your first tango dance lesson, it is important to have the right type of clothing with you. It is important to wear comfortable clothing that will not hinder movement and enable the body to get the full range of motion needed for different steps.

The best option would be well-fitted pants such as slacks or jeans that are not too baggy, and a top with comfortable stretch material such as a button-down or t-shirt so movement is not limited.

Accessories

When attending a tango dance lesson, it is important to have the right accessories. Not only will they make the experience more enjoyable, but they can help you perform better and stay safe. The following are some of the essential items that should be brought to a tango lesson:

Water – You will likely be dancing for hours so it is important that you stay hydrated in order to prevent fatigue, thirst, dehydration, or heat exhaustion.

Breath mints – It is polite to have fresh breath when in close contact with your partner during the dance; this simple courtesy will help you look and feel confident on the dance floor.

Personal hygiene items – Make sure your nails are trimmed and hands are clean; this ensures comfort when performing intricate turns with your partner.

Ample accessories like hair clips can also add flair when performing intricate steps and highlight certain elements of movement highlighted by choreography together with music.

Music

When it comes to music, the Argentinian tango has a range of traditional and contemporary tunes. To ensure that you have a pleasant experience during your tango dance lesson, it is important to select appropriate musical pieces in advance.

The most traditional tango music is played by two strings, a piano, and a small bandoneón (a type of accordion). Typically, ballroom music for the Argentinian tango is 4/4 time; however, this can vary between different orchestras. Traditional tango songs have slower and slightly longer rhythms with gentle melodies ideal for dancing. Some popular examples of classic Argentine tango songs include “Por Una Cabeza” (By a Head) by Carlos Gardel or “La Cumparsita” (The Little Parade) by Rodrigo Esteban Facio.

Contemporary Argentine Tango can be faster and include other instruments besides the traditional ones. It contains elements from many other genres including classical, jazz, pop, and rock music which makes it more appealing to modern dancers. Additionally, some popular contemporary composers such as Astor Piazzolla provide excellent choices for dancers who want more upbeat tunes with complex structural arrangements and interesting harmonies.

Remember that there are no hard rules when it comes to what type of music should be used in Tangos so let your personal preference be your guide. With the right pace and selection, you will be ready to move gracefully across the dance floor!

Refreshments

When attending your first tango dance lesson, it is important to bring refreshments to help keep yourself energized and hydrated throughout your time on the floor. Some light refreshments such as crackers, fruit, energy bars, and water are great items to pack in a small bag. It’s also good to have healthy options in case you feel any hunger during the class. Additionally, bringing a refillable water bottle could be very helpful in keeping hydrated throughout the lesson.

It is also a good idea to bring a towel and a change of clothes with you. Tango can be quite physical and you will likely perspire more than usual when learning! Having a towel will ensure that you remain comfortable during the lesson without getting too tired or uncomfortable due to sweat saturation. Lastly, having an extra set of clothes can allow for easier transitions once your dance class is complete!

Attitude

When you take your first Tango dance lesson, one of the most important things that you need to bring is a positive attitude! True learning and growth cannot occur in a negative environment. Approach the lesson by looking for areas in which you can continue to improve and challenge yourself to become better. Remember that each experience is part of a journey, and no matter your skill level, you still have much to learn. Be open-minded and willing to explore different movements and possibilities on the dance floor.

Aim at having fun while learning and building your self-confidence on the dance floor.

Conclusion

Now that you know the essential items to bring to your first tango dance lesson, you’re ready to get started. Before attending your class, make sure you have:

Comfortable clothes and footwear

Water and energy snacks

Inspirational music recordings

Tools or technology to record or reference your instruction.

By preparing beforehand and having the right items with you during your class session, you can maximize your enjoyment of tango dancing.