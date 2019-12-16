Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Taking Some Time Apart?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been a couple for about three years now, and all the time, the two have tried to maintain things from their romantic relationship as private as possible. Since they decided not to share details about their relationship, many outlets and magazines have tried to create and fabricate stories about the couple.

Recent news of how Swift and Alwyn are taking a break from their relationship emerged. According to Star and their suspicious insider, Swift and Alwyn decided to take some time apart to see the place where they are at now. According to the article, Alwyn is not comfortable with Swift’s popularity, and he doesn’t like the idea of how everyone is pointing at him while he is out with his girl. He also doesn’t like that everyone is talking about his as the guy Taylor Swift dates, but according to the alleged source, their friends believe that they will patch things up, and their love can only grow stronger from the break.

The story is fabricated, and there are a couple of clues that can point in that direction. Swift and Alwyn have recently celebrated Thanksgiving in London, and in an interview that she conducted with Billboard, the singer shared her thoughts on what would she say to her younger self, “I’ve got my friends, who like me for the right reasons. I’ve got my family. I’ve got my boyfriend. I’ve got my fans. I’ve got my cats.”

That means she is more than happy that she is in a relationship with Joe Alwyn. On another note, Star has had its share of false news. Last year, the same outlet published how Swift wants Gigi Hadid to be her Maid of Honor, as she has plans to get married soon. As we all know by now, the couple isn’t engaged yet, and the publication is making up stories about weddings. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are happy together, and they are not taking a break.