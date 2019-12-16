Did He Just Do That? Angelina Jolie Furious About Brad’s Move

Brangelina fans, unite! The former power couple is on the covers of the tabloids once again! No, they are not getting back together.

According to numerous tabloids, Brad and Angelina have beef over his love life and their children’s involvement in his love life.

Lately, tabloids put Brad and Alia Shawkat together in every headline. They have been seen a lot together recently. The media representatives spotter them for the first time in September, at the opening for the show A Play is a Poem, in shiny Los Angeles. One month later, they were spotted again together. They were present at the Mike Birbiglia’s play The New One. One month then, they went to an art exhibit along.

Moreover, they attended together Kanye West’s “Nebuchadnezzar” opera show. Rumor has it that during this period, Alia met five of Brad’s six children. Maddox is currently studying in South Korea, so he was absent justifiably.

Some sources even claim that Alia and Brad’s children clicked. Could she be their new stepmom? Well, at least one person is not too happy about it. Yes, according to an anonymous source, Angelina is not too happy about a woman being around her children.

Some even claim that Angelina is seriously thinking about reigniting her custody battle. She also said that she wouldn’t allow Brad to have children over for his birthday, on December 18-th, and for Christmas. Actually, she won’t let him have children whenever Alia is around, or there is a possibility of her being around.

In the meantime, Brad is publicly speaking about his battle with tabloids. Ever since he and Angelina went separate ways, he can’t calculate how many ladies claimed to be with him and how many tabloids used his name when talking about the hottest new celebrity love interests. He also added that he isn’t dating anyone.