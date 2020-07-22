10 Teas to Help You Study and Focus

Different people use different strategies to focus and concentrate. One of the most effective techniques that have been found to work is taking of certain teas that make you relaxed and composed. Reports have shown a few tea bags in your prepared cup of hot water or milk is enough to last you the duration you will be studying. Fortunately, some companies have dedicated themselves to providing solutions that last. Below are some of the best tea bags to check out for whenever you want to get into the study mood.

1. Matcha Green Tea

If your body is addicted to caffeine and is not willing to completely give up on it, consider replacing your favorite coffee with green tea as you work towards eliminating the caffeine. Usually, this has slightly more caffeine levels compared to others. It also comes with five times more theanine levels and lots of antioxidants. The L-theanine aid in reducing the jitters or anxiousness caused by caffeine. It has also been proven to help with focus and cognitive functions.

2. Spearmint Tea

Log into any coffee online shop, and you are likely to come across spearmint tea as a commonly stocked by many. It is loved for being a great energy boost without the side effects of caffeine. Spearmint is loaded with antioxidant polyphenols and is believed to boost the growth of new brain cells, encourage better sleep, enhances memory, and support the overall cognitive health of users. Taking spearmint regularly could also protect the brain against damage by free radicals. Find a company that is reputed for producing highly concentrated spearmint extracts. You can get it in loose leaf forms if you prefer it that way.

3. Lion’s mane mushroom

This is a type of medicinal mushroom located in India, North America, Europe, and China. It is one of the best fungi for brain health. The lion’s mane mushroom is a great traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine because it can help support brain health. According to studies, this mushroom tends to boost the production of the nerve growth factor that is important for memory, focus, alertness, and an overall well-rounded mental health. This is why it is an excellent choice for a student who wants to focus on their studies. As you shop for your favorite loose leaf tea, consider adding some lion’s mane mushroom. Your brain will thank you for it.

4. Peppermint Tea

This is yet another popular tea. Its availability in online stores shows how much people love it. It helps with the issue of focus, considering that it is also caffeine-free. It is celebrated as a mood booster. It also helps with long term memory and the enhancement of cognitive skills. Whenever you feel agitated and unable to read, especially in the afternoon, a cup of peppermint tea will do the magic. Just make sure you begin steeping it early enough because it takes a while to get the strongest mixture.

5. Yerba Mate Tea

This tea has its origin from native Latin America. Usually, the sundried leaves are steeped in. This is excellent with focusing because it contains the same amount of caffeine found in coffee. In addition to that, it also antioxidants and polyphenols, which also help boost your focus levels. Regular users also get to enjoy 7 out of 9 essential amino acids contained in this tea. It is also believed that the this also contains weight loss boosting capabilities. It helps increase metabolism, reduces appetite, and boosts physical energy; hence someone feels okay even without taking food for a long time.

6. Gingko Biloba

This is a popular supplement that has been used for years to boost memory and concentration, especially in Chinese medicine. Using this herbal tea regularly helps boost blood flow, which is why it is a celebrated remedy for most alternative medicine. It has been found to help in cases of Alzheimer’s and psychiatric memory disorders. Whenever it is used as a supplement, Gingko Biloba tends to boost memory and increases attentiveness.

7. Chamomile tea

If you have visited any online coffee shop, then you know that chamomile tea is another favorite in many stores. As you order online, you should probably include it in your list. It is a top relaxation drink that is famed for its excellent properties. If you are having a difficult time settling down, then a cup or two of this will go a long way.

It is also loaded with a lot of beneficial cognitive properties that are said to stimulate the production of serotonin and dopamine. These are brain chemicals that are responsible for making people feel calm in situations that are otherwise considered stressful. You may need to take several cups of this tea when revising for your exams, especially if it is mounting a lot of pressure on you.

8. Hibiscus Tea

Whether you choose the herbal or not, hibiscus goes a long way. Companies such as Kent & Sussex Tea & Coffee Company are known for producing the best hibiscus teas that you should try. The taste is not floral, but closer to cranberry taste. You are guaranteed of razor-sharp focus when you take this because it comes loaded with antioxidants. It also supports healthy blood pressure, liver, and weight loss efforts. It is especially excellent for mid-morning drink when stress levels tend to heighten.

9. Black tea

Your best online shop, like many others, will not miss a brand. It is one of the most produced ones, too. While many people easily dismiss its gains, it has the ability to help you focus. Any online coffee shop assures users of several benefits that come with this. It comes loaded with high levels of amino acid l-theanine that could help improve cognitive function, calmness levels, and memory.

10. Gotu Kola

This is a Chinese medicinal tea known for its excellent mental health benefits. It helps to reduce anxiety on days that you may not have had enough sleep. Students will love this, especially if they have an exam the next day and were unable to sleep because they spent the night studying. It also helps combat the effects of negative stress symptoms.

In the end, companies have gone a long way to ensure that people have the necessary hot drinks for all issues. With so many varieties to choose from, visit here and you are likely going to be spoilt for choice.