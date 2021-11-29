Tennis is one of the most exciting sports, but it becomes even much better when you wager on it. However, your success in betting is greatly contingent on the chosen sports betting platform. You need to be doubly sure that you are dealing with a trusted and time-proven website with many years of experience in the gambling scene.

Nevertheless, you can’t wager on tennis if you know nothing about this game. In this post, we’ll thoroughly analyze all tips and techniques that might raise your winning chances. So get comfortable and have a look!

Betting on the Favorite Player

So far, it's one of the easiest betting strategies that doesn't require any skills or knowledge. Absolutely each tennis match has the favorite player and the outsider. You'll see who is who when you look at the odds.

If you are going to use this strategy, you need to opt for games where the odds for the favorite’s success are around 1.45-1.75. You only need to wager on the player’s victory and wait for the outcome of the game. If the player wins, your bet wins as well.

The success of this particular game lies in the following – the favorites in tennis have more chances to win the match and are more likely to defeat underdogs. However, you should also bear in mind that betting on too low odds such as 1.20 or 1.10 is not a good idea as, in this case, it’s pretty challenging to gain profit.

Handicap Betting

Although this betting strategy is not complex, inexperienced punters don’t understand how it works. In fact, everything is easier than you might think. When you choose handicap betting, your objective is to predict the winner of the game. Nevertheless, there’s one peculiarity.

In a match, where the favorite boasts a handicap of -4.5 and the underdog has +4.5, you can wager on either of them. According to the odds, the winner must win the match by at least 5 games. If you wager on this outcome and such happens, your bet is winning.

There’s another outcome in this case as well. If you wager on the underdog, you predict that this player will lose the game with 4 matches and below. If you place this bet and the player loses by more than four games, you also lose.

Handicap offers a better winning probability, but it’s riskier to bet on the underdog in this case.

Live Betting

Have you ever heard of live betting? It means placing your bets when the tennis match unfolds. In this case, you need to wait for the round to begin, analyze the chances of both players to win the match, and place your bets at the right moment.

If you are unsure of your bets and don’t know whether the favorite wins the game, you need to wait for the first round to end. After it, you’ll see whether your predictions are correct.

Experts say that in-play betting provides punters with more precision with their choices. On top of that, you see the match and place your wagers with more confidence.

Betting on Points

The main distinctive feature of betting on points is that, in this case, you wager on the overall outcome of a game. Although it’s less predictable, it’s surely more exciting and a bit riskier. So make sure you know how to control your emotions.

Even the most experienced punters can make mistakes and mess up points. The thing is that the outcome of the match is easy to predict, but we can’t tell the same about the outcome of points.

Betting on Sets

The thing is that betting on the winner may be too predictable otherwise on the sets is usually more exciting. This is where a lot depends on the type of match – best of 3 or best of 5, only specific outcomes may be available.

It goes without saying that punters mostly bet on the favorite to win the match, but by what scoreline? This is where the most popular betting strategy to follow is on a straight-set win. But how can you check what matches give you more chances for success?

First off, you need to choose a match where there’s a favorite to win. Your next task is to check the surface on which they are expected to play. The thing is that some tennis players favor one type of surface over another. So you need to make sure you know this information.

Therefore, if you are eager to wager on the clear favorite, but you wish to get a better return, then this option might be the right way to go. Surely, there’s more risk involved, as there are more chances that the best player will drop a set than drop the whole game. However, the odds are still in your favor, and you have a chance to get a better return.

Conclusion

Overall, following these insightful tips for tennis betting online, you’ll undoubtedly get the most out of your bets. They say that the more you risk, the better the reward. Nevertheless, you can’t rely on pure odds. You must do your own research and find who is who at the beginning of the match. In doing so, you can be doubly sure that you place the right bets!