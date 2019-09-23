Terrell Carter Bio, Life, Career, Love Life, Net Worth

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Terrell Carter is an American actor, singer, and songwriter.

His debut role was in the movie “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” However, he is best known for portraying the character Shirtless MC in the film “Think Like a Man Too”.

He is also an R&B singer and released his albums called “The Answers“ and “Crazy Lunatic Psycho Fool.“

Although he has a prosperous professional career, Terrell came in a spotlight when one of his private photos leaked in the media. Namely, on the photo, he was kissing a man which proved him to be gay.

Find out about Terrell Carter’s life story.

Net Worth and Career

Terrell Carter earned his money by singing and acting. The actor earned a little treasure from the 2012 movie “Think Like a Man Too” which has a box office collection of 70,181,428 dollars. He also accumulated fortunes featuring in “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” which made 50.6 million dollars worldwide back in 2005.

Besides his appearances on movie screens, Carter took part in TV series, too. He was the member of the cast for the TV show “Empire.” The actor in the Fox’s “Empire” series is making up to 175,000 dollars for an episode for a role.

This multitalented man has also made significant steps in a musical career. He was touring with the cast of “Meet the Browns,” Tyler Perry. Also, Terrell has few albums released including “Something in the Water,” “The Answers,” “Crazy Lunatic Psycho Fool.” In September 2011, he auditioned in the X Factor and got selected for next round. In addition, Carter used to sing background vocals for Gospel recording artist/producer, Fred Hammond during his early age.

To sum up, it is estimated that Terrell Carter’s net worth is around 8 million dollars.

Coming out of the closet

Rumors about Terrell being a gay stared spreading back in 2008. At that time, it was speculated that he is in a relationship with “Noah’s Arc” star, Christian Vincent. Cartel rejected gay allegations, so the rumors faded out.

However, a year later, in 2009, Alex Cortez gave proof regarding Terrell’s sexuality to media. The leaked image was showing Terrell and Cortez in an intimate moment together. So, Carter’s gay sexuality was cleared.

Shortly after that, Carter got romantically linked with model KestonKarter. The tabloids were reporting that leaked the intimate pictures because he was angry with Terrell’s romance with Keston.

Love on the set

In 2017 Terrell Carter took part in the popular TV show “Empire.” He was portraying the character of Warren Hall, a man who chooses to seduce Jamal, played by JussieSmollet. As a twist, his character finds to having real feelings for the character Jamal, and the two fall in love. However, Terrell finds a love interest in real life as well and brings the news himself for all.