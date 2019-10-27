Terrie Diaz Net Worth, Bio, Life

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You probably heard a lot about the famous actor and comedian Joey Diaz. However, we can assume that you never read anything about his wife. That’s why we decided to present to you all the interesting facts about Joey’s wife, Terrie Diaz. Although she is married to a celebrity, she likes to keep her life private and doesn’t enjoy too much fame. But, being married to a famous person doesn’t leave you too much choice because you will have the media’s attention anyway.

Terrie Diaz Early Life

As we already mentioned, Joey’s spouse is a secretive person, and she never reveals a fact about her early life and childhood. However, it is known that she is from Nashville, Tennesee, United States of America.

Also, the facts about education are not known to the public, but we can assume that she received the best knowledge.

Marriage with Joey Diaz

Joey Diaz was born on February 19, 1963, and had a hard childhood as he became orphan early. He spent childhood in foster homes, and because of the bad experiences, he had problems with drugs. Diaz is a successful actor, comedian, host, and he is famous for a lot of projects.

Same like his wife, Joey is also very secretive about personal matters. Even though he is a celebrity, she likes to stay away from the eye of the media. Also, the couple doesn’t like to give interviews, and that’s why they never talked about the way they met.

Terrie and Joey got married more ten years ago. The wedding ceremony was held in 2009, and only close family and friends were there.

The couple has one daughter together, and they named her Mercy Soa Diaz. She was born on January 8, 2013. The family lives a fulfilling life together, and we can see how happy they are.

For Terrie, this is the only marriage, but Joey was married before to the woman that has an unknown identity. With her, he also has a daughter.

At one moment of his life, Joey had a drug addiction, but before he got married to Terrie. However, we can say that she later helped him by giving him support and love. During the time of addiction, he had a sad situation when his pet died from taking cocaine.

Net Worth

Terrie Diaz’s net worth is not known to the media. However, her husband’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000.