Thanksgiving Desserts For Every Special Diet

Dragana Stepicby:

November 1, 2019

Food

Thanksgiving is soon and you’ve got a dietary need to accommodate! What do you do? Do you just go ahead and eat the desserts your hosts are offering, regardless of what your stomach or health or sense of ethics dictates?

NO! Of course not! Instead, you can bring one of these specially-curated desserts for everyone to enjoy. Each one of them is certified delicious, and you can rest your anxious mind knowing that you’ll be able to celebrate with everybody while managing to keep your body and mind pain-free.

Vegan

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s Strawberry Bread Pudding

Source: Food

Paleo

Kelly Brozyna’s Chocolate Pie with Raw Graham Cracker Crust

Source: Nom Nom Paleo

Raw

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Source: Taste

Whole Food

Apple Peach Bake

Source: Farmdrop

Gluten Free

La Bete Noire

Source: theteachercooks

Keto

Lemon Vanilla Meltaways

Source: Fed & Fit

Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink

Last modified: November 1, 2019

About the Author:

Dragana Stepic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *