Thanksgiving Desserts For Every Special Diet

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Thanksgiving is soon and you’ve got a dietary need to accommodate! What do you do? Do you just go ahead and eat the desserts your hosts are offering, regardless of what your stomach or health or sense of ethics dictates?

NO! Of course not! Instead, you can bring one of these specially-curated desserts for everyone to enjoy. Each one of them is certified delicious, and you can rest your anxious mind knowing that you’ll be able to celebrate with everybody while managing to keep your body and mind pain-free.

Vegan

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s Strawberry Bread Pudding

Paleo

Kelly Brozyna’s Chocolate Pie with Raw Graham Cracker Crust

Raw

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Whole Food

Apple Peach Bake

Gluten Free

La Bete Noire

Keto

Lemon Vanilla Meltaways

Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink