The Sexiest Drinks To Order On A Date Are…

Today in strange dating surveys that someone commissioned to promote an app: “dream dates” and imaginary beverage orders. Huh? Yes, exactly. What exactly qualifies a “dream date?” I’m not sure because it’s not specified. And who’s put thought into what their “dream man” or “dream woman” will be drinking? Not I. But if you have, no shame. Maybe you’re just more imaginative than me. According to a survey of 1,000 singles conducted by Wist, an app that makes personalized food and drink recommendations (huzzah!), a lot of daters have spent time considering what beverage their “dream person” would order on their imaginary first date. I’m personally partial to ordering water on a first date like Steve and Linda did in “Singles,” but sadly, the daters surveyed didn’t seem to share my enthusiasm for H2o. Find out what you are hypothetically supposed to drinking when that imaginary person you’ve never met spots you in the corner of a dark bar and finds your drink incredibly sexy…

Drinks For Women (in order of sexiness):

1. Wine

2. Specialty Cocktails

3. Beer

4. Well Drinks

5. Shots

Drinks For Men (in order of sexiness):

1. Well drinks

2. Beer

3. Wine

4. Specialty Cocktails

5. Shots

