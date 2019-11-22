The 7 best beauty products for when your face is freaking the fuck out

If you’re currently dealing with a face full of breakouts where you don’t usually get breakouts and redness where there usually isn’t redness, or all that stuff where you usually get all that stuff and you’re just sick of it, I’m sorry. I can’t magically erase everything you’re going through, but what I can do is recommend some awesome beauty products for your freaked out face.

Obviously, you probably know enough to eliminate things like parabens or harsh soaps that might either give you cancer or just make you break out a lot, because anyone with freakout-prone skin has usually already done that homework beforehand. So in lieu of going down the rabbit hole of what you did wrong and then going into your bathroom to murder all of the beauty products that caused this, let’s focus on what you can do to make it right.

Will all of these products definitely calm your skin down? I wish I knew that. Everyone’s skin is different, so it’s tough to know if they’ll work for you, but there are enough soothing ingredients to suggest that they could help calm whatever is going on with your skin right now, and that’s nice to know. Honestly, anything that helps lower your cortisol levels from all of the screaming, “Why are you being like this???” at the mirror is probably helpful.

So here are some options.

1. This Works In Transit No Traces

These pads cleanse and maintain the skin’s pH balance, which might be messed up right now if you’ve been using some really harsh stuff on your face lately. They also have Bio Boost, aka a powerful blend of repairing plant oils, and rosewater that helps remove impurities, improve skin moisture, and calm and support the skin. In short, it’s a good start at making your skin feel like it just took a yoga class.

2. Jouviance Micelle Water

This is a gentle soap-free cleanser that’s also alcohol-free, and its pH formulation is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types and safe for use around the eyes. Basically, it’s like water, but it’ll actually cleanse your skin instead of just making it wet.

3. SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque

SkinCeuticals stuff is bomb in general, and this cooling, calming, and hydrating gel masque is no exception. It’s ideal for sensitive or problematic skin and contains botanical extracts with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties to soothe, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and a calming dipeptide to reduce the perception of heat sensitivity. It’s also great for sunburns, so it’s really just good to have around.

4. Pevonia Rejuvenating Dry Skin Cream

This cream counteracts dryness, while also nourishing, energizing, and protecting skin, all of which your losing-its-mind skin probably needs right now. Plus, it’s good for anti-aging concerns, if you have those.

5. June Jacobs Rapid Repair Healing Cream

This cream is designed to soothe irritation and act as a 24-hour moisturizer via edelweiss extract, which is known for its ability to withstand extreme climate conditions, and imperatorial extract, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This and other ingredients (like tea extracts and goji berries) lock in vital moisture and nutrients to shield your skin from dryness and also to bring back softness, which is cool.

6. Tata Harper Purifying Mask

If you’ve been feeling the crappy effects of environmental exposure and pollution, get rid of that shit with this probiotic-powered deep cleansing mask. Containing 23 high-performance ingredients, including yogurt probiotics, broccoli extract, brown algae, prickly pear seed oil, sandalwood seed oil, white clay, turmeric, fennel, ginger, clove, and silver fir essential oils, this powerful mask supports the natural detox process (yesss), leaving your skin looking great.

7. Golden Door Soothing Cleansing Foam

If you’re just in need of a general, self-foaming, sulfate-free cleanser that will soothe your skin with botanical extracts and a calming lavender aroma that will wrap around you and tell you it’s gonna be OK, this is for you.

Now breeeeeathe. You’re gonna be fine.

Original by: Lane Moore