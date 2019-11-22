According to statistics, most marriages were made during the fall. Since it is autumn, we believe that there are people who are currently considering organizing wedding and making plans about that. However, while this may seem like an easy task, organizing the happiest day of your life is a complex thing and requires a lot of energy to get everything right.

You have to create wedding invitations, find a suitable venue where the ceremony will take place, make a guest list, and of course choose the perfect wedding dress and suit as well as the wedding cake. A lot of things are on to-do-list, so you have to be focused. Aside from these things, there are some expectations that you must satisfy, as we believe you want to impress all your guests.

To help you out, we’ve created the following list of the top 10 things your wedding guests care about. Well, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

1. Right Day in The Week for A Wedding Day

It is a completely logical expectation to choose a Friday, Saturday or Sunday for your wedding day. Simply, the other days of the week are working days. Also, we assume that most of the guests are busy, so the weekend is a great choice for a wedding ceremony. Of course, this isn’t mandatory, but we believe that all guests will agree that Saturday or Sunday is the best choice.

2. Exact Time of the Beginning Wedding Ceremony

Have you ever been to a wedding where you were told everything was scheduled for i.e. 2PM, but in fact, it was almost an hour late? If so, we believe you wouldn’t want your guests to wait too long. Therefore, plan out all the things you have to do on your wedding day and state the exact time of the ceremony beginning in your wedding invitation. This way, your guests will be amazed for your accuracy.

3. Wedding Lunch Menu

Another great way to impress your guests is to create a special menu with dishes that are a little different and not as common as at all other weddings. Food is definitely one of the most important segments of a wedding organization because you don’t want the guests to be hungry or dissatisfied with the menu. Therefore, a good solution is to find the right dishes that you will like, but also that will fascinate others and make it the best wedding ever.

4. Appropriate Drinks Menu

Beyond food, drinks and alcohol are an integral part of any celebration, ceremony, and therefore wedding. For example, a fine cocktail is a great aperitif. In addition, an open bar is a good solution if you want to give your guests freedom when it comes to this segment. Make sure to include some branded and premium drinks on your menu to add luxury to your wedding. However, keep in mind your budget so you don’t have to pay extra money. Anyway, do your best to please your guests, because alcohol is the thing that starts the party.

5. Guest List, Wedding Venue and Seating Arrangement

Of course, when it comes to guests, one of the most important things is a seating arrangement. So, first of all, you need to create a guest list. Whether you want a big wedding with over 100 guests or just want a couple dozen guests, you need a list. According to the number of guests, you need to choose the wedding venue. If you live in Florida or are planning a wedding there, you can check HollywoodEvents.biz. This hall is located near Fort Lauderdale and they have a beautiful setting and high-quality service. Also, you can check their offer or borrow some decorating ideas. Finally, when you find a wedding venue, you need to set up a seating arrangement to make sure that the guests sitting together know each other so they don’t feel uncomfortable among strangers.

6. Music

Is it possible to organize any kind of celebration or party without music? Of course not. Therefore, a very important part of organizing your wedding ceremony is engaging a good band or DJ. Good music will make the entertainment even better and you sure don’t want the music to be the weakest part of the whole organization.

7. After-Party

The fact is that no one wants the party to end, but that is impossible. Therefore, if you have leased hall for example until 2AM, it might be a good idea to take care of the after-party. Of course, the main thing about your wedding is the ceremony, but the fact is that the guests like the after-party and that they wouldn’t mind party to last until the early morning hours. After-party will definitely make everyone remember your wedding for a long, long time.

8. Accommodation

After a crazy party and a busy day in organizing your wedding, we believe that you and the guests want to rest. Therefore, our suggestion that guests would surely like is to arrange a wedding lunch somewhere near the hotel, or perhaps at a hotel so guests can book a room. This is very important given that large amounts of alcohol will be consumed and it’s difficult to drive in such conditions. Also, it’s not safe either. Therefore, booking a room for your guests would be more than a good decision.

9. Transport

If you still can’t find the right hotel with a wedding hall, then try to arrange a shuttle service to take your guests to the nearest hotel. Guests will surely be impressed with your organizational skills and consider you a great host who thinks about everything.

10. Uniqueness of the Wedding Ceremony

Lastly, it is important to be creative in the process of organizing your wedding and not to use the familiar patterns already seen. You don’t want your wedding to be another one in a bunch similar with standard expected things. We simply don’t think that some traditional things are bad, but try to add your own ideas, be creative and pay attention to details because this is what will make your wedding the best ever and make your guests talk about it for a months after.