Automated customer service is a method of customer support that is provided by a system that is automated such as chatbots, help centers, or other artificial intelligence. These methods can provide customer support 24/7 and it can be used to both reduce the cost of human support representatives and assist them. In this article, you will be able to learn what are the benefits of automated customer service. Let’s take a look:

What are the Benefits of Customer Service Automation?

Implementing an automated customer service processes can have a lot of advantages for your business. Shortly, it eliminated or minimizes the human element in a particular area of service. This removes the potential for human error, wasted effort, and redundancy. The benefits include:

1. Streamline Your Process

Automation can have a very good impact on your team’s workflow. For example, the help desk system can be automated to provide responses to the frequently asked questions. This means that your employees will not waste time typing or speaking the same responses a lot of time during the week. Implementing automated customer self-service resources – like FAQ’s or other things – can allow clients to solve common problems without needing to speak to a live employee.

2. Reduces Friction for the Customer

When a customer contact customer support, long waiting times can be a giant pain. To make the waiting time shorter, you have several options – hiring more agents or automating the support channels. This can be achieved with the assistance of interactive voice recognition or IVR for short. It allows the user to interact with a voice recognition software that will direct them to the right agent based on the needs. This will not only save your employees time, but it will also spare the customer from waiting for a long time.

3. Lower Your Costs

As previously mentioned, the other option for reducing wait time is by hiring more employees. However, this can be damaging to your company’s revenue. According to the team of experts from CommBox, customer service automation allow you to operate efficiently and convincingly with a more compact team. While some of them can be expensive to implement, most of them are available on a subscription basis. This means that your CRM program, your phone system, the support desk will be automated and you will not pay more than you use

4. Cater to an Emerging Demographic

As you already know, Gen Y is slowly overtaking Gen X and baby boomers in both purchasing power and numbers. Gen Y is often perceived as digital natives, self-reliant, resourceful, and millennial. Hence, they respond well to the possibility of an automated service since 70 percent of all millennial women report that they are completely comfortable in solving an easy problem without talking to a human employee.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various benefits to implementing these automated services. They are not only cost and time-efficient, but they will also boost the efficiency and workflow of your human employees.