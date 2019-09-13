Why Everyone Should Be Using Reusable Bags

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Plastics kill wildlife every day and are associated with many other horrible consequences. Plastics carpet fully 40 percent of the world’s total ocean surface. And scientists predict that plastic pollutants in oceans will weigh more than the fish by 2050!

It’s a fact; plastics harm the environment enormously. It’s about time everyone switched to reusable bags.

How Much More Abuse Can Mother Earth Take?

If humans continue abusing Mother Earth, she’ll get fed up someday soon. And she’ll leave. When that happens, the whole world will wail in despair. Here’s why you really should switch to reusable bags — preferably those made of degradable materials.

Plastic Reusable Bags vs Cotton Reusable Bags

Cotton, canvas, calico, and jute reusable bags typically cost more than plastic reusable bags. But you probably should be using them instead of plastic ones. According to one study, reusable cotton bags can take up to 71,000 times of use. By comparison, plastic bags can only take 36 times of repeated use. In this article, Core Bags highlights a few reasons why everyone should ditch the plastic and become ardent reusable bags advocates.

Plastic Bags Take Eons to Decompose

It’s best to stick to reusable bags made of natural material such as cotton or jute. That’s because these materials biodegrade. By contrast, plastics are largely non-biodegradable. Did you know it takes a whole 1,000 years for plastic to decay completely? Yes, you’re right — that’s a whole millennium! Surely, that should convince you to start reusing your shopping bags. The longer you reuse them, the longer you delay their eventual journey to the landfill.

Plastics Pollute the World’s Water Bodies

Here’s another startling fact. Thanks to careless dumping of plastic materials, an ugly mass of plastic that’s twice the size of the U.S. floats in the Pacific Ocean. Every year since 1979, a staggering 15,000,000 tons of plastic has been finding its way into the Indian Ocean. And scientists predict that that number will double by 2025! Now, let that sink in. Do you really want to continue using those plastic bags only once before throwing them away

Plastics Kill

All those plastic materials floating in oceans cause much suffering to wildlife. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, plastic pollution in the oceans has evolved into a crisis of global proportions. In fact, plastics cover about 40 percent of the world’s oceans’ surface. By 2050, these materials will be heavier than the combined weight of all the fish!

Each year, the world loses thousands of innocent sea turtles, seabirds, and seals. At least 700 species of sea life eat plastics and suffer serious harm. Also, these floating plastics entangle sea creatures, and some of them die. It’s that bad. Now that you know, take action. Quit using plastic and start using reusable bags.

Final Thoughts on Reusable Bags

You’re no longer debating whether to switch permanently to plastic bags, are you? Using reusable bags is a great way to help the Earth heal. And while it’s ok to use plastic reusable bags, it’s best to go with those made of natural, biodegradable materials.