The Best Guide To Create Grocery Delivery App Like Uber

Do you want food delivered to your doorstep? Or maybe some drink? Or maybe some healthy snacks prescribed by nutritionists? There is an online on-demand app for that! Nowadays, lots of people are utilizing the wonderful benefits of the on-demand delivery applications provide. From food distribution to catering services, feature riched on-demand delivery apps make our lives more comfortable and luxurious than ever. So, today we pick the topic of grocery on demand app.

This post intends to provide you best guide to create the delivery app like uber.

Concept of On demand grocery delivery app:

The very first, understand the concept of this kind of app. Let’s start with what is this app:

The world is changing at a rapid speed. Every new mobile service that hits the market can streamline lifestyles, lessen time spent on errands and found value for consumers. Similarly, this kind of an app comes up with the ultimate features for users. It provides all grocery items to the users without wasting time in visiting the grocery store.

How grocery delivery app works?

The working process of On demand grocery delivery app is quite easy to understand. It’s somewhat similar to the laundry app. The following three panels play a vital role in this process:

Customer

By using the app, a customer places an order from grocery stores. Additionally, he can schedule a time for the pickup of the grocery items.

Service person or delivery boy

As per the scheduled time, the service person gets the order and takes it to the grocery store owner. Once the loading of listed items is completed, the owner calls for a serviceperson and they get items and distribute it to the customers.

Admin

To monitor all this process; there is an admin also. He works as an administrator and handle the complete process carefully.

How to create a grocery delivery app like Uber?

Now, if we come to the development part of the application, there are a few essential things a developer needs to consider, for example:

Build features for customers

The developer needs to build the app in order that a customer can

View the list of different grocery stores

View the entire list of items

Select the item/items in the cart

Place order

Track the location of service person

Contact the service person through mobile phone or chat message

Select the payment method

Give the feedback to grocery store or service person

By keeping these essential things in mind, he can build a customer-friendly On demand grocery delivery app.

Build features for Service person or delivery man

Comes to the Service person or delivery man features. He should be able to

Mark the attendance

Apply for holiday

View the assigned order by Admin

Track the customers’ address

Contact the Customer through mobile phone or chat message

Accept the payment if customer chooses Cash On Delivery(COD) payment mode

Ask for feedback

Build features for Admin

Admin works as the administrator. His major task is monitoring the entire activities and make the process smooth. Thus, in order to design the app, make sure the admin can:

View the orders of all customers

Assign the order to service person

Check the availability of services person

Rate the service man

Resolve the queries of customers and service person

By considering all these features, the mobile app developer can easily create grocery delivery app like uber. For getting similar posts, stay tuned with us.