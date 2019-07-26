The Best Hotels in Barcelona

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Travelling is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and that is why every year thousands of people search for magical places where they can spend unforgettable days. One of these magical places is Barcelona, which most tourists love to visit. According to The Independent journal, Barcelona is the 12th most visited city in the world with over 5.3 million visitors last year.

It is a cosmopolitan city open to the Mediterranean Sea which offers a wide range of cultural and leisure activities. Its streets, neighbourhoods, modernist buildings, parks, museums, along with an incredible traditional Catalan cuisine will make you fall in love with it within minutes of knowing it.

When visiting Barcelona, travelers wonder about what places to visit and what kind of vacation they want to have. There are several landmarks around the city that are worth the visit such as Sagrada Familia church, Parc Güell, las Ramblas, the Gothic quarter, Montjuic and the Barceloneta beach to name a few. But organizing a getaway to this city is not always easy, as there are many things that must be taken into account so that nothing goes wrong: flights, transportation, tickets to monuments and museums, finding nice places to eat, travel insurance and, of course, accommodation. Luckily, there are websites such as Splendia that help you make this process easier and more satisfactory. So, if you want to spend your holidays in a beautiful city like Barcelona, you just have to check what the best hotel deals available.

The 4 best hotels in Barcelona

Monument Hotel Barcelona

Monument Hotel is a 5-star Grand Luxury Hotel of the Condes Hotels Group located on Paseo de Gracia, in the heart of modernist Barcelona, in front of the famous La Pedrera building and a few metres from Casa Batlló. Chef Martín Berasategui, with 7 Michelin stars, is in charge of its gastronomic offer, while businessman Javier de las Muelas is in charge of the cocktail bar.

It is placed in a 19th century manor built between 1895 and 1896 by the pre-modernist architect Josep Vilaseca i Casanovas, whose most outstanding works include the Arch of Triumph in Barcelona. In its 8,000 square metres, Monument Hotel houses 84 rooms and suites of between 24 and 85 square metres, equipped with exclusive services such as waitresses twice a day, Loewe televisions or 300-thread Egyptian cotton bedding, among other top-of-the-range features. All the rooms have access to a balcony overlooking Paseo de Gracia, a quiet inner courtyard of the Eixample block or Mallorca street, in the heart of the city.

AbAC Hotel & Restaurant

Located on Condal’s elegant Tibidabo Avenue, this five-star GL boutique hotel occupying an old private residence surrounded by greenery leaves no detail to chance. It has 15 luxuriously decorated rooms, a spa, hammam and whirlpool, and numerous personalized services according to the demands of its guests. Different packs allow to enjoy stays combined with gastronomic experiences of authentic luxury, since the prestigious Michelin guide grants to the restaurant ABaC of the chef Jordi Cruz 3 Michelin stars.

The One Hotel

The One Barcelona occupies a classic corner of Barcelona’s Eixample and you will have as neighbours the always lively Passeig de Gràcia with its boutiques of great brands and several of the most representative monuments of the city, such as La Pedrera or Casa Batlló, both works of Gaudí. The exterior of the building – with its façade built with copper, stone and glass – gives us an idea of what we are going to find when we enter, as the rehabilitation and interior design project was carried out by Jaime Beriestain, an expert in transforming spaces into sophisticated and timeless environments with a soul.

The Cosy and Deluxe rooms are perfect for the most active travellers who like to go out and discover the city and who want accommodation capable of combining functionality and distinction. They feature pure Egyptian cotton bedding from Casa Bassols 1790, 100% goose feather or hypoallergenic pillows, a huge king size mattress and amenities from the exclusive beauty firm Natura Bissé Barcelona. On the other hand, the suites add to the equation, in addition to a large bath in the bathroom and a dressing room, a differentiated atmosphere in the form of a lounge in which to relax and enjoy a smart TV with international channels.

Suites Avenue Barcelona

Located on the historic Paseo de Gracia, Suites Avenue Barcelona Luxe presents a new concept of accommodation in this city. A recently built avant-garde building with 41 luxury apartments for tourist use, perfectly equipped homes for comfortable stays of medium and long duration. With personalized attention and an unbeatable range of exclusive services, gym, sauna, outdoor swimming pools, solarium, communal terrace, meeting rooms, parking and a museum that exhibits unique works of Hindu and Buddhist art.