The Best Laptops For Traveling

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you planning to invest in a laptop? With so much choice and so many different features in today’s market, it can be hard to find the right one. This article aims to clear that confusion and help you find the best laptop for your needs.

A laptop is one of the most used pieces of tech in today’s society. Whether it is for business, to surf the web, for education or just used for recreation, one cannot deny the fact that a laptop is a necessity while traveling. Take a look at Clever Shop List to find out the best places to buy the laptops featured in our list.

Unfortunately, not all laptops are ideal to take on the go. You need to make sure that the travel laptop is lightweight for it to be portable, has good storage space, good battery life and is budget-friendly.

Here are the top 3 lightweight laptops ideal for traveling:

Acer Aspire E15

The first thing that grabs your attention about the Acer Aspire E15 is that it is pocket-friendly. You may avoid purchasing the laptop since you may doubt its make and performance considering the price. However, much to your surprise, the laptop has outperformed its competitors in the market. It comes with features that can be found only in the pricier laptops.

The laptop has a moderate performance and can handle some amount of multitasking. Only when you burden it a lot does it start to degrade

The laptop lasts for 8 hours if all that you use it for is to surf the web or to do some light tasks. This should be sufficient for a day’s use when traveling.

Despite the fact that it is a cheap laptop, it offers SSD. Most of its competitors offer a slow HDD.

It provides a 256 GB solid state drive. This is enough for your day to day work

The weight, however, is a little extra as compared to the other lightweight laptops. Acer Aspire E15 weighs 5.6 pounds or approximately 2.5 kgs.

If portability is not a major concern for you then for someone who needs good specifications at a low price, the Acer Aspire E15 is the best purchase.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

The HUAWEI MATEBOOK X PRO laptop undoubtedly stands apart as the best lightweight laptop. It offers superb performance and has a modern and lush design. The drawback of this laptop is that it does not have an SD card slot.

The laptop has a luxe look and a MacBook Pro-slaying internal hardware. It also features a 3K touchscreen.

The weight of the laptop is 1.33 kgs, which makes it the best small and portable laptop in the market as of today.

The HUAWEI MATEBOOK X PRO is definitely not cheap. It offers the traditional laptop look. The laptop is for those who are looking for a premium brand and the best ultra-book laptop.

Lenovo Ideapad 320 (2019 Edition)

The Lenovo Ideapad 320 laptop is perfect for travelers who want to work while traveling. The office laptop offers more ports and extra features now.

It has a 15.6-inch display screen that makes it easy to work on.

The laptop offers 128GB of SSD storage. This keeps your data safe when you travel.

It offers many ports and also a DVD writer

The laptop is cheap and ranks as the best business laptop. Its impressive design and choice of ports make it ideal as an office laptop.