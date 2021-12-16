The Big Casino Secret: Can You Ever Beat the House?

One of the main stereotypes about the casino industry is that the house always wins. Despite that, casino companies pay substantial amounts to individuals all over the world. So, where’s the catch? Is the house really always winning, if you can win as well? The person who knows the answer is Alexandra Maj, a renowned Polish gaming expert, and mastermind behind the real money casino ranking by KasynoHEX.

“The first thing casino customers have to know is that at legit casinos, you have the same chances as anyone else”, she says and explains gaming parlors are no longer shady businesses, but highly regulated companies that operate in line with all legal standards. That also includes having certifications and frequent testings of their RNG software. “To put it simply, if a company want’s to remain open, no shenanigans are tolerated. There is no messing with machines, decks, and other equipment”, explains the expert. But what is RNG, and how does it work? And more importantly, can you ever beat the house at its own game?

Random Number Generator – The Key to Understanding Casino Games

Maj begins her lecture by providing us with insight into two types of games: ones delivered by dealers, and others by computer systems. In the first category fall all the gaming evergreens like roulette, poker, and blackjack. “When you play with the dealer at the table, there is no software, and everything comes down to understanding the game and the odds. Outcomes are still random, it is just there is no special software involved”, reveals she. Maj mentions these games should be played based on odds related to certain bets, as certain hands give you higher chances to win than the others.

As the main prejudice against this type of gaming, Maj mentions marked decks, and tricks pulled by the dealer. In her experience, that couldn’t be further from the truth: “Dealers and croupiers are not magicians, and trust me when I say they have no interest in you losing. Don’t forget that many of them make more money from tips than their payroll, and winners tip more than losers”, she says.

And while table games often ask for some sort of human interaction, there are also completely mechanical games. However, these days there is little hardware to them, as they tend to rely on software.

“Some games like slots, or online table games, and even those electronic stations you might find at land-based casinos, operate based on a random number generator. That is a special algorithm that randomly releases outcomes, so every new game is a new chance to win”, claims Maj.

At reputable casinos, RNG algorithms are regularly tested by authorities who make sure the company doesn’t stack the game against you. Theoretically, they can be rigged, but licensed companies have no interest in doing so. And as far as you messing with the game goes, Maj laughs it off: “People have seen too many movies about Danny Ocean. The chances of you rigging the game are equal to zero.” But are there any chances of beating the system? Our expert sure thinks so!

Succeed in Playing Casino Games

“Education is always the key. Many think of gambling as mindless fun, but really big gamblers know not all games are created the same”, explains Aleksandra. In her opinion, gamers should always spend their time on skill-based games.

The best examples of this are poker and blackjack. Poker is in many ways not about the cards you are holding, but about what your opponent thinks you are holding. Blackjack is one of the games with most strategies. The best-known one is card counting, in which the player memorizes cards that have already been revealed in the game, and keeps a count of cards remaining. This especially applies to cards of higher value. Even though many believe counting cards is illegal, Maj begs to differ.

“There is nothing illegal about it, we are not in the 1960s anymore! As long as you do it all by yourself, and don’t use any special equipment, you are safe. What may happen is that, in case you win really big bucks, the company will pay you out, hand you a free drink, and ask never to return. They’ll blacklist you. Fair enough,” she claims. Even so, she reminds everyone counting cards is not easy nor can be mastered in one reading session; “In movies we often see the main character reading the book about blackjack and becoming a card counting pro. That’s a bit deceiving, as it takes a lot of skill, practice, and many lost hands to master this type of gambling. Don’t trust everything you see, we all know better than that”, explains Maj.

The games mentioned above require a lot of patience, not to mention – dedication. They are in no way easy money and take years to master. Still, they are a far better bet than slot machines. Both online video slots and machines you find at the casino give you incredibly low chances against the house. The more symbols the game has, the lower your chances will be. Nowadays, many titles have a double-digit number of symbols, which makes them quite demanding for an average customer.

“These games all have RTP, or return to player rates, displayed. The rate is usually above 95%, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be winning 95% of the time”, our expert is honest, ”On top of that, they are designed to keep you playing. The music, the visuals, the storylines – every aspect of the game is created to keep you at the edge of your seat!”

According to Maj, RTP is calculated based on millions and millions of spins, and historical data. It is by no means a promise, nor a guarantee you’ll be winning. Also, one massive jackpot hit a decade ago, can improve the rate tremendously even though all the money went to a single player. “Be wise and be responsible when it comes to games you choose”, concludes our specialist.