The Most Disgusting Cheating Stories You’ve Ever Read

Cheaters never win.
Most people can agree that cheating is never acceptable. It’s the ultimate betrayal of someone’s trust, especially when the relationship has lasted for years upon years. But at the same time, it’s interesting to see what goes through someone’s mind when they decide to cheat. And for some people, they’ll go to some seriously incredible lengths.
These people opened up about their craziest cheating story — anonymously, of course — and some of them will amaze you with how much they were willing to do to get away with it.
Bachelor Party
“I had a friend whose husband cheated on her during his bachelor party. Apparently there were two strippers who let guys touch them. Like really touch them. Everyone took turns fisting them. Then they took the groom into a room and f**ked him. NObody said a thing to my friend, of course, and the wedding happened a few days later. Since then he has cheated on her many times and she stays with him because when she confronts him about things she finds out about he cries and ‘is really sorry.’ I had to stop being friends with her.”
Kissin’ Cousins
“Someone I know is getting a divorce because her shuband is having an affair with his 13-year-old cousin. Apparently, the age thing isn’t as big a deal (legally) in their location as the incest thing, but the whole situation is all sorts of f**ked up.”
Reverse Harem
“I heard this story from a friend who’s friends with a girl who has 4 boyfriends.
On her birthday, she requested that all four boyfriends buy her the same purse (neither knew of each other). THe boyfriends complied, and she sold 3 of hte purses for money, and kept one of them. All 4 boyfriends are extremely pleased when they see her wearing the ‘purse he got her.’
This story sickens me to the core…”
“Desperate Passion”
“My boss, an enthusiasitc outdoorsman and very gentle fellow, cones to work one day with a blak eye and puffy face. I ask him what happened, he explains that there was a fist fight at the AGM of his Hunt.
Apparently there was a member who had recently split from his wife. They had just married and had had their first child. Unfortunately for their marriage, the child was born Chinese. Both husband and wife in this instance being Caucasian. This chap didn’t discover this until the child was born, whereupon his wife confessed to committing an act of desperate passion on the floor of a Chinese chipshop with one of the staff during her [bachelorette] night.”
Godmother
“I got talking to a woman on public transport randomly, just normal polite chit chat before she turned to me with a grave look and said ‘my husband had an affair’. I apologized because I didn’t really know how else to respond. She told me, of the 12 years they had been married he’d been seeing someone else for 7. THey had three kids 17, 13 and 6.
The woman he’d been seeing was his best friend, she was a huge part of their lives. Their oldest son’s Godmother, she had Sunday lunch with them all almost every week.”
Kidney Transplant
“This happened to a guy I knew in HS. He was married to a girl for several years that ended up needing a kidney transplant. He was a match and gave her one of his kidneys instead of having her wait on the transplant list. Just 3 months after the surgery, she cheated on him and divorced him.”
The Other Guy
“I was going to propose to my girlfriend of just over a year, but then she was like ‘I’m moving to Boston, I got into pharmacy school.’ So I was like I’ll try the long-distance thing and THEN propose to her. Turns out, the entire time we were dating, I was the ‘other guy,’ and her ‘real boyfriend’ lived in Boston. It felt bad. It’s like 9 years later and it still feels bad.”
One Room Over
“My girlfriend of 5 1/2 years cheated on me while I was asleep in the next room (in our bed). I found out the next day.
I remember her coming in to kiss me at some point in the night. I never had the stones to ask whether it was before or after.”
Mad Enough
“My fiancee had an affair.
I took her back. Found a way to forgive.
THEN, she broke up with me.
‘You didn’t get mad enough,’ she explained.”
