The Most Disgusting Cheating Stories You’ve Ever Read

Most people can agree that cheating is never acceptable. It’s the ultimate betrayal of someone’s trust, especially when the relationship has lasted for years upon years. But at the same time, it’s interesting to see what goes through someone’s mind when they decide to cheat. And for some people, they’ll go to some seriously incredible lengths.

These people opened up about their craziest cheating story — anonymously, of course — and some of them will amaze you with how much they were willing to do to get away with it.

Bachelor Party

“I had a friend whose husband cheated on her during his bachelor party. Apparently there were two strippers who let guys touch them. Like really touch them. Everyone took turns fisting them. Then they took the groom into a room and f**ked him. NObody said a thing to my friend, of course, and the wedding happened a few days later. Since then he has cheated on her many times and she stays with him because when she confronts him about things she finds out about he cries and ‘is really sorry.’ I had to stop being friends with her.”