Why a New Roof Does More Than Just Keep the Rain Out

The average homeowner only really notices their roof if it’s causing problems. When mold starts to spread, and ceilings start leaking, we pick up the phone to call a local roofing company — and by then the issue is usually so advanced it costs tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

Obviously, this is a scenario that can be avoided by staying on top of maintenance and making sure that roofs are replaced as soon as they outlive their warranty.

But there are other reasons to be proactive about keeping your roof updated as well, the ones that have much less to do with whether it is letting water in than with the aesthetic role it plays in giving your home a distinctive look.

The Right Profile

Believe it or not, your roof plays a huge role in shaping the overall look of your home. Swapping out your asphalt shingles for wood shakes — or even just switching from three-tab shingles to laminated shingles — can completely change your house’s profile. That’s not even to mention more significant design changes, like switching to metal or flat one.

This means that if you want to give your house a facelift, one of the easiest things you can do besides slapping on a new coat of paint is changing your style of roof.

The best way to proceed with this kind of a change is simply to call up a local roofing company for a consultation. Expert roofers will know what the best and most affordable options available for your roof type are, and will be able to provide invaluable advice about the quality of different shingle options.

A Worthwhile Investment

Upgrading your roof isn’t just a great way to improve your home’s looks, however — it can also be a worthwhile investment. Laminate shingles and wood shakes have a much longer lifespan than standard three-tab shingles, so in addition to giving your house the right profile, they can also extend the life of your roof and make your entire house more attractive to potential buyers.

If you are considering having your roof replaced in the coming year, you should make sure that the roofing company you hire doesn’t just have the practical expertise needed to ensure proper installation, but can also advise you on the aesthetic options that can make it really stand out.

For example, do you want to invest in a flat roof? A roof made using cedar shakes or slates? Perhaps a high-quality metal one would serve your needs best? To learn more about these options and others, get in touch with a local roofing company for a consultation today.

From keeping out the elements and increasing your property value to giving your home a better sense of curb appeal, getting a new roof is one of the best investments you can make.

Get in touch with local roofing experts and find out today how you can make your home more comfortable, valuable, and stylish!