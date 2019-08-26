People Explain Why They Willingly Engaged in Incest

Is that something you can ever get over?
Incestuous relationships are probably the most taboo out there without resorting to forcing yourself on someone. Having intercourse with your blood relative is seen as absolutely disgusting, yet it occurs more than you want to realize. For those of us who have crossed that line, this is how it happened and how they dealt with it afterwards.
Screwing Cousins
I had sex with my cousin when we were both 17. It was consensual and there were never any guilty feelings from either side. We only had sex the one time but I think it was because we both fell into long term relationships shortly after we slept together. Our relationship never changed after we slept together, this was over 20yrs ago and we still talk on a pretty regular basis with no weirdness. (Cousinthrownaway)
No Fs Given
Last year’s NYE, I started to engage sexually with my first cousin. She was 16, I was 17 (male). At first, we just made out, but it slowly progressed to handjobs from her and fingering from me. Soon, she was giving me blowjobs and well, we wanted to do more but we couldn’t find a way to do it without getting noticed.
This year, though, we worked it out and managed to do it. We did it two times while we were drunk. I can’t say I disliked it or I feel guilty or anything. It is amazing, we are both horny as f**k, she’s hot and thinks I’m hot as well. I only see her once or twice a year, but I always look forward to it. I don’t give a s**t. (throwaway2288228828)
His Sister
I f**ked my sister. I wasn’t a virgin, I guess she wasn’t either.
She was 14 and I was 17. Even though she was only 14, she looked 18. A real popular girl at school. And i’m also attractive.
I was sleeping in her bed because she wasn’t home. But this time she came home in the night and snuck up with me in bed. We were spooning but I was still a sleep. I woke up and felt her ass against my penis. I got hard and she kept wiggling her ass against my penis.
Next thing I know I was f**king her doggystyle. She had an orgasm, I didnt. Took maybe 5-6minutes. I stopped and only than kinda realised what I was doing. I ran to my bedroom and covered myself under the blankets with a huge shame feeling. I spend the whole night wondering if I raped her or if she actually wanted it.
The next day she acted normal, but I couldn’t look her in the eyes. Huge amount of guilt. But she was definitly more sweet to me than average because normally we argued and fought a lot. We didn’t have a fight or arguement since than. I felt shame for years, even though I really got the feeling she also wanted it, the guilt was so much. (throwawayzd59zqd445)
Made Things Easier
I let my cousin f**k me from the age of about 12 until we were both 17. We were always playmates as babies and when we started going through puberty I guess he saw how lonely I was and we were both horny. It was super awkward the first time it happened but after it started it was a constant nightly thing when we were together. I am thankful for the experience because it was hard growing up an only child and he made it a little easier. (thumbult)
Suspicious Mind
I’m pretty sure my sister and dad had an incestuous relationship. They were obsessed with each other, she was like his house pet. She never had a relationship or a job, she just lived in the condo he bought her and got fat. She died two years ago and he still keeps her place the same as it was. (my_family_secrets)
Brotherly Love
It f**ked me up bad. I’m a male and 100% straight. Me and my brother did things when I was maybe about 6/7 I can’t remember exactly. I currently have major anxiety problems with girls even though I’m such an out going person. That is also what sparked my addiction to porn. I never realized how much it affected me until I got old and started to look back and see how much it has molded me. (tthrowawayy1011)
Mommy Dearest
I had sex with my bio mother.
She’d given me up for adoption so I never knew her growing up. I tracked her down, and when we met for the first time the sexual connection was electric. She took my virginity that first day. Ive been living with her for the last two years now, and we still f**k like rabbits almost every night.
Honestly? It’s sorta ruined my life. It’s been rough having to keep a secret from the world – we can’t pretend to be a normal couple, we are decently close in age (why she gave me up – teen mom) but too many people knew about my search for her and would connect the dots.
So we have to pass as a normal mother and son. It kills me having to lie to my adoptive family, my REAL family basically. I have to lie to my friends who I’ve known for my whole life, and everyone I meet from now on.
And it’s terrifying that at any moment the truth could be out if we’re not careful enough. But it feels like it’s so worth it. I love my bio mom and she loves me. We’re souls mates. We’re made for each other (Well more like I was made for her). Right now we’re sort of just taking it one day at a time. But something has to give and I’m scared of what comes next. (LongLostSon96)
Full-On Couple
Yes, My brother and I engage in it every day. We’ve been together for 6 years and have two kids. It started because I was horny and just wanted to get laid. Turned into a relationship.
My life changed a lot because of it. All the plans I had for after high school got thrown out the window, but it was worth it. (chelseaandcraig)
Gay/Straight
From the ages of around 10-13 me (male) and my cousin (male) used to give each other hand jobs, mutually masturbate and suck each others d*cks when he stayed over.
I’m now in my early 20’s and strangely I’m completely straight, the thought of doing stuff with guys doesn’t do anything for me at all. I guess I was at the stage of being a horny kid who would f**k anything.
He only dates women too, whether he’s actually gay or not I can’t say, although he was always the one that initiated it. (incest-throwaway121)
Halfsies
From the moment we met, my half sister and I were absolutely in love at first sight. We had a long, wonderful, secret relationship with each other for about 10 years. But, taboo is a powerful force, and nearly getting caught forced us apart.
She’s with someone and has been for a long time now. I’ve been married for about that long too. Many people comment on how much my wife and her boyfriend resemble my sister and me, respectively.
I still think about it sometimes. I miss her terribly. Best lover I ever had, and still my best friend. (factsmakeyoumad)
Preggers
In a current relationship with my cousin. We live together with my grandmother (his aunt).
We’re keeping it a secret, and are pretty sure our family would disown us if they found out.
I’m not 100% sure how it even started really, we just had chemistry. He’s 27, and I’m 19. I made the first move, and he didn’t resist for long lol. We’ve been together about 6 months, and things are going really well. He brightens my day, I adore him completely. It’s definitely worth any and all risk.
I may be pregnant with his child, actually. We are both excited but still nervous for obvious reasons.
I’m not sure where we’ll end up, but I’m here for the ride, wherever we go (icaruslovesanal)
Dad Issues
A non-consensual relationship with my father became a consensual. Now I’m fine with it but I am really promiscuous. We only see each other 3-4 times per year now but sex is always involved. (Tamsin45)
