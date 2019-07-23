Creepiest Things Men Have Said While Attempting to Flirt With Women

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Flirting 101

It’s hard to meet somebody these days.

Even though we have a plethora of dating apps and sites at our fingertips, our connected world can feel lonelier than ever.

If you’re younger, you’ve probably heard an older person say “Go meet somebody in person!” This may be how people did things in the “good old days” (aka pre-technology), and sure, it’s how some brave and lucky souls still meet, but in our busy lives it simply isn’t an option for anybody.

On the other hand, there are plenty of people who go out every night to try and find that special someone in person… and they totally shouldn’t.

Why is it so many men seem to have failed Flirting 101? From nonconsensual touching to awful stares and painful pickup lines, too many women know the awkward and uncomfortable—even scary—sensation that comes with bad flirting. Just listen to what these women had to say when asked to share the weirdest, creepiest, and even disturbing things men have said to them while “flirting.”

Nowhere to Run

He stole the crutches I needed due to a dislocated kneecap and told me “well you can’t run away from me now” (firestick_and_dick)

“Nice” Guy

A guy told me he was done going out with attractive women and now just wanted to date someone nice instead.

Thanks buddy. (thegirlwholikescats)

“How unfortunate, I’m done with ‘nice’ guys, and am looking for someone who is attractive.” (SalamalaS)

Smooth Like Butter

Asked a bartender I work with that question a few years back. She had a kid and was single, and a guy asked her if he could “eat her out while rubbing Shea butter over her stretch marks”.

So probably that. (elephant_on_parade)

Nice Try

“I’ve never f*cked a redhead before.” -guy who did not f*ck me. (CarWashRedhead)

Be afraid, be very afraid

I was at a bar with one of my friends and the guy sitting next to me taps me on the shoulder and says that the bartender accidentally gave him an extra drink and he wanted to know if I wanted it. I told him no thanks, I have a drink. He told me he didn’t want to waste his money since he was charged for it so I told him to give it to one of his friends next to him. He then laughed and said “Why won’t you take it? Its not like I’m gonna rape you or anything, I promise its not roofied.” We left quickly. (bottle_rockets)

Aaaand you’re fired

“You know… I had sex with one of my students yesterday… she only just turned 17…” well nope nope nope bye. Also informed said school since I had a bone to pick with that dude as well. (-Swlabr)

There was an old man who lived in a shoe

I mean to be fair this guy had some weird fetishes as I later found out but:

“I know we don’t know each other well so let’s play a little game! Imagine I’m a tiny man that lives in your shoe. Tell me what I’d do. Go!” (lavender-bambi)

Such a Charmer

Upon finding out that I can’t drink because of a medical issue, a guy told me:

“It must be hard for a guy to flirt with you considering he can’t get you drunk and stupid.”

Thanks? (SalemScout)

Never an Option

“You know, I’m going to another bar later. You are not my only option”

… I was never an option. (Anokest)

