The difference between soft washing and pressure washing

Having a clean exterior of your home is of big importance mainly for your property’s value but also to prevent mold or other health hazards that can accumulate over time. There’s a couple of options for cleaning these kinds of surfaces, but for now, we’ll focus on the differences between soft washing and pressure washing.

What is soft washing?

Soft washing is a cleaning method that incorporates special low-pressure nozzles on a pressure washing wand or gun. This special kind of nozzle reduces the thousands of psi of your pressure washer to a pressure similar to a regular hose. This low-pressure nozzle, combined with a special biodegradable chemical that removes all kinds of biological elements like moss, mold or algae while also remove all kinds of stains and dirt that can stick or appear on the exterior of your home. This method is completely safe, which means you will be able to clean any surface, for example, your roof, fence, deck, patio without doing any damage to your exterior or degrade your paint.

After applying the coating of the biodegradable chemical, it should be left for a few minutes to decompose any of the unwanted elements and materials on the exterior and finally being washed off with low-pressure water.

Will I be able to use the soft washing cleaning method myself, or will I have to hire a professional?

Soft washing is not complicated and anyone could do it on their own, but to do this, you would need expensive professional equipment. Which means, buying the right chemicals, getting the proper equipment to handle and use these kinds of chemicals and finally purchasing a pressure washing machine that would have a suitable nozzle for the soft washing extension.

You would then need to learn how to properly use all of that new equipment you’ve bought. This might sound like too much, but this would be a one-time investment, which means you can clean your home at any time without having to hire a professional.

Hiring a professional on the other hand might be a much better option, in terms of being cheaper, faster, safer and overall a better cleaning than an amateur could do. So save yourself the inconvenience and consider hiring quality professionals such as Washh.

Differences between soft and pressure washing

Pressure washing is the use of high-pressure blast of unheated water to clean any surfaces from unwanted substances. It is great at cleaning dirt, but it’s not very effective against mold, moss, algae, which the soft washing method excels at.

The one main difference between these two cleaning methods is what’s actually cleaning the surfaces. While soft washing operates with safe biodegradable chemicals, pressure washing simply uses the force of high water pressure (thousands of PSI) for cleaning.

Should I be using both methods, soft and pressure washing?

Your best option would be to stick with either soft washing or pressure washing, not both. To avoid any unnecessary and unwanted damage, we recommend soft washing for most residential homes.

While pressure washing should mostly be done on tough and resistant surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, decks, concrete, patios, etc. The soft washing method probably wouldn’t do great on surfaces like concrete pavement, so having a pressure washer handy, is not a bad idea.