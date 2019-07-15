Turning your hobby into a successful business

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is often said that the happiest people in life are those that are doing what they love every day. Today’s online world makes it easier than ever to work flexibly, start a business, study at home and make your career dreams come true. This is why many of us are choosing to change our working lives by taking a job that embraces our passions and skills.

Here are just a few examples of hobbies or talents that can become a successful business:

A love of animals. If you love pets, there are some great ways to turn this into your job. Pet grooming is big business today, as is home boarding for dogs whose owners are away. For fresh air and exercise too, consider setting yourself up as a dog walker.

Art and crafts. Do you have an artistic skill that could make you money? With some websites you can showcase and sell your work – from paintings and jewellery to needlework and carpentry.

Gardening. If you have green fingers and love to turn an overgrown back garden into a thing of beauty, this is a skill that many people will pay for! Facebook has become a great source of work for local tradespeople, thanks to recommendations. Many gardeners are building successful businesses this way.

A flair for home design. Many of us find restyling our homes a daunting task. If you have a good eye for colour palettes, statement furniture and fabrics, why not look into becoming an interior designer? It’s a great career for those who love choosing the right look for a home, from curtains to flooring, dining chairs to basin taps, like the ones here.

Hair and beauty. Some people have a natural talent for helping others to look their best. Are you a make-up maestro or a hairstyling whizz? Offer your skills to people in your local area who want to look great for a prom, a ball or just a night out with the girls.

Baking. For some of us, making a cake or a few muffins for a bake sale is an impossible task. But the right cake can add huge value to a milestone birthday celebration, a wedding or a children’s party. Thousands of people who love creating a tasty bake have swapped their office jobs for a successful home-based business.

Bike maintenance. There has been massive growth in cycling as both a sport and a way to get about. But lots of cyclists lack the skills to look after and service their bikes. If you love tinkering about with brakes and cycle chains, there are plenty of potential customers out there.

So what are you waiting for? Turn that passion into pounds and get some real job satisfaction by doing what you love.