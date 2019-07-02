The Different Types of Hair Extensions

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s easy for a girl to get confused with all the types of hair extensions on the market. Furthermore, the market is so vast that a girl can hardly understand what hair extensions are.

Hair extensions are made predominantly from two types of hair, natural human, and synthetics. The latter of the two is usually coated from silicone to give the hair extensions a natural “glossy” look. The downside to synthetic hair extensions is that it fades away after a while, and they can’t be dyed or styled in any way shape or color. Synthetic hair extensions are less expensive due to the quality and the lack of flexibility. Synthetic hair extensions usually last for around three to four months depending on the quality.

Natural hair extensions, on the other hand, are just like human hair, and they can be styled and dyed however you like. You can even replicate your own hair with natural hair extensions. The best thing about natural hair extensions is that the hair cuticles face the same way, which naturally blends in with your real hair.

So without further ado, let’s discuss the types of hair extensions out there.

• Weave Hair Extensions

Weave hair extensions are extremely advantageous for girls with super thick hair looks are they take a lot of hair to disguise. You apply for weave hair extensions in a particular way which involves braiding your hair into a cornrow, and attaching the hair extension afterward using a needs and a thread of cotton. Weave hair extensions can be used on any hair types, however, you must not apply it too tightly as it can put a lot of weight on your scalp and feel quite heavy. You can find more about weave bundles and clip-ins on mynaturalhairextensions.com.

• Tape Hair Extensions

Tape hair extensions are super easy to fit in and they pose a semi-permanent solution for all your hair problems. These hair extensions usually come pre-taped and then sandwiched on another side of your own hair. Much like the previous type, tape hair extension can last up to 12 weeks. They are very easy to maintain, very easy to fit in, very easy to apply, however, they are usually low-quality solutions that get the job done regardless.

• Micro Link/ Micro Bread/ Loop Hair Extensions

The micro link hair extensions are known under different names such as micro bread, and loop hair extensions. The way these hair extensions are applied is through looping the extensions through your natural hair and clamping them down with a pair of pliers. The process is completed by using metal bread as the finish. The only advantage, or disadvantage depending on how you look at it, is that these hair extensions can slip up or down the hair shaft. This is great for those girls who don’t mind moving them up, but awful for those who find moving the hair extension annoying, to say the least. Furthermore, staying on the subject of cons, micro link hair extensions have been found to cause hair breakage. This is due to the heat from applying the metal rings and the effects it can have on your hair.