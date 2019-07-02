How to build a website with professional help

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you have to create a website for your business but have no programming skills, don’t be frightened. It’s 2019 – everyone can make a webpage nowadays. Before starting to work on it, there are a few things to consider that will affect the website building process. In the following text, we are going to make a list of steps you have to take in order to create a functional and professional website.

If you don’t know how to code, the very first thing you have to do is to choose a website building platform. It is also called “content management system” (CMS) and its goal is to allow the users to make and design a website easily, without having to use a code (HTML, CSS, etc.). This software does all the work for you. All you have to do is to edit the webpage through the browser – design the front page, edit the layout, add pages, and lastly, add content.

The next thing you need to do is to pick a domain name (or a web address) and a web hosting service. When choosing the domain name, try to be creative. You need something that is unique but at the same time that is short and easily remembered. When it comes to web hosting, there are several plans you have to choose from. If this is your first website, you should opt for the basic, free one. You will have time later to upgrade to a higher plan as your website develops.

Now that you have set up your first webpage, it is time to design and personalize it. If you are not sure how to do this, you can hire a professional design company such as wearescale.com. They will design the website according to your wishes. We are not talking only about the theme, but also the layout, number of pages, sidebars, etc. When looking for a digital agency, it is really important to hire the best one as your partner because they will help you not only set up your company’s website but also allow you to advertise your business and products or services with ease.

Once your webpage has been designed, it is time to add content. Think about each available page and what content you want to add. When it comes to the first page, you should post some welcome text or photo that will attract visitor to stay online and explore the website further. Then, one page should be dedicated to your company which means you should write a text and introduce yourself to the potential customers. Write about the company’s goals, history, and clearly, about the products. If you want to sell your merchandise online, use a few pages to post all relevant information regarding the goods. Moreover, add photos of the products, but make sure that they fit the overall design, and that they are pleasing to the eye.

Lastly, it is time to advertise your website and find new consumers. Use SEO, social media platforms, add a newsletter and create an email database. Most importantly, don’t forget to regularly update the webpage, and make sure that all your posts are relevant and appealing to the visitors.

All in all, as you can see, building a website is fairly simple and it doesn’t require any kind of exclusive knowledge. However, designing it requires a little time, but if you are having trouble with organizing the layout, ask professionals for help.