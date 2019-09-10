The Hottest Beaches For Getting Frisky

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer is all about the seaside vacay so Concierge Magazine has compiled a list of the World’s Sexiest Beaches. They based their decisions on general beach-goer hotness, “hook up potential” and “privacy” — the three key factors for gettin’ frisky. So where are the coolest places to get sand and sweet action in your bottoms?

Topping the list are :

Lake Nyasa

The large natural body of water in Mozambique features actual cougars- not the wild Janice Dickinson kind.

Lanzarote

Part of the Canary Islands with 90 volcanic shores for plenty of private places to get freaky.

Kas

Turkey’s seaside ancient ruins are known for tourist attractions in both senses of the word.

Gotland

Sweden has already been voted one of the best-looking countries and this beach is full of its babes. Plus it’s sunny 24 hours a day in the summer.

Paros

Greece has many isles for fun in the sun. While Lesbos is popular with a certain set, Paros’ patrons are known for going totally topless.

Krabi

Only reachable by boat (insert banana here), this cavernous Atlantis is made for sexy time, especially since it’s in Thailand.

How did the United States rank? Malibu squeezed its way on the list boasting the likes of Angelina Jolie, Cindy Crawford, and Pam Anderson in bitty bathing suits.

Original by Simcha