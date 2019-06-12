The Major Benefits For Call Tracking Software For Your Business

Businesses receive thousands of calls daily. The U.S. alone records more than 160 billion calls each year.
Incredible! Right?
The question though, is, what does this translate to? Those numbers, as amazing as they might be, simply mean that you have tons of callers who can be clients.
How do you know who called you, though? Bring call tracking software in the picture, and you’ve more insights than ever. Suddenly those millions of voices aren’t just voices but important information that contain the secret code for your future business performance.
In this article, we shall explain to you exactly what this software is, how it works, why it’s important, and why your business should get it as soon as yesterday.
What’s a Call Tracking Software?
Every company out there deserves to know exactly why their customers are calling. They need to know who called, when, how, and for how long. While a difficult task before, with a call tracking software, it’s only a matter of decision, one which you need to make quick if you are to remain competitive as a business.
A call tracking software is simply a way of tracking your calls using a number added to all your marketing tools to help your business in determining which one is the most effective.
How does it work?
Now you might be reading this and already wondering, okay this sounds cool but how does it work? Well, you are lucky. Unlike most other software out there that come with long manuals, this one is pretty simple and easy to use.
While there are numerous ways on how it works the most popular is where a snippet of javascript is added to your website or landing page that dynamically displays a call tracking number when a visitor is sent to your website from a tracked link (typically from a paid ad or email campaign).
Why is Call Tracking important?
Call tracking is not a new concept but sadly or perhaps surprising not many businesses have taken advantage of it. So, what are you missing out?
1. It Brings value to calls
Remember, if you do not track your calls, they are worth nothing. They are simply voices, with not much value. Tracking converts them into something valuable.
2. It Stores Data and Important Information
Calls from customers are important data that can be reviewed later to help in critical decisions. Call tracking ensures that information is readily available as it not only tracks but calls can also be recorded.
3. Its Cost Effective, Saves Time and Money
Thousands of dollars are spent each by business in surveys to try and determine what customers are interested in, new trends and patterns, but with just one simple investment business and companies can be saved from spending this money every year.
Benefits to Your Business
1. Improved staff management
With call tracking a business is able to know how many calls come in on a daily basis, at what time they come in, and at what interval, this data can be retrieved and used to allocate working hours by ensuring that employees are deployed at times when they are needed the most thereby maximizing on working hours.
2. Better service delivery
Through call recording, complaints from customers can be analyzed, and then acted upon to ensure good service delivery. A business is also able to know what is demanded by their clients and thus customize their products to meet these demands better and more satisfactorily.
3. Helps to determine which marketing tool to use
Because call tracking basically tracks calls from all the sites and marketing tools that you are using, your business will be able to know where you are getting most of the business leads and thus help you focus more of your resources and time to maximize your profits.
4. Help in discovering new markets
Tracking calls easily determine where those calls are coming from. As a business, you can use that traffic to examine whether they are from a market demographic that you are already serving or not. You can then proceed to make a decision depending on the findings. It’s more insights about your business and one that’s surely useful.
You don’t have to invest more in business tools, and the insights can help you design new strategies that can help you reach out to customers and clients better.
Get a Reliable Call Tracking Service Today!
It’s a world that has quickly advanced technologically and embraced modern ways. However, you still cannot ignore call tracking. It’s what will give your business those important leads, and with a good call tracking service, you can get some great insights about your customers and clients too. You can try CallGear first. Do more, for less!