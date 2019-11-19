The Most Beautiful Sand Dunes of Morocco

Morocco is a country that is famous for its perpetual antiquity, bizarre tradition and culture, and the desert of Sahara. Sahar desert is the world’s largest hot desert, and it features a variety of landfills. Sahara’s dunes can reach up to a height of 180 meters. The infinite patterns and mesmerizing beauty of the dunes are worth seeing. The Sahara is spread up to an area of 3.5 million square miles across the African continent, only a small part of Morocco.

Sahara's desert in Morocco spreads up to the east and west of the country along the border of Algeria. There are two Ergs in the Morrocan Sahara that attract tourist attractions.

Erg Chebbi, Merzouga

Erg Chebbi is specifically known for the highest dunes among the sand seas of Morocco. The enchanting sand dunes can reach up to a height of 150 kilometers and wide enough for the tourists to wander. The Erg Chebbi is the center of tourist attraction owing to easy accessibility. The sand dunes expand up to lengths of the Algerian border, providing you with the most exquisite dessert experience you can ever have. The sideline of the erg is inhabited by three villages of Merzouga, Hassilabied, and Khamilia. The nearest oasis of Erfoud is just 40 kilometers away, and it is 560 kilometers away from Marrakech.

The distance can travel through camel treks, 4X4 vehicles; you can also opt for a tour guide and travel by foot. Slow travel provides you the opportunity to explore the natural habitat of the desert. The journey through the desert seems surreal, with a touch of mystical experience. The desert is crowded with tourists most of the time of the year that somehow cuts down the essence of solitude and peace that attracts you to these places. Although embossed with tourists, the Erg Chebbi never loses that awe-inspiring charm that memorizes your senses, and you lose the connection with the surroundings. And a night full of stars is worth a little trouble.

Erg Chigaga, M’hamid

Erg Chigaga is accompanied by an unparalleled charm and trackless sand dunes that extend to infinity. The wilderness of the erg attracts artistic attention toward this untouched piece of sand. The desertness is owed to the difficult access and off beaten paths of the erg. The nearest oasis land is located 30 miles away from the real dunes. The track is difficult to cross, and a 4X4 vehicle is much needed. As the place is isolated, you can have a lot of peace as compared to Erg Chebbi that is often crowded.

The dunes of Erg Chebbi are smaller compared to Erg Chebbi, reaching a maximum height of 60 kilometers. The days are long in these dunes, so you have a lot of time to discover the charming beauty of the wilderness. But the nights here are frigid, and you may feel isolated, but still, the enchanting beauty of the star and the quietness can be your partner. As we know, beauty is savage; the desert is not safe to roam around without a tour guide. Due to the unpredictable weather, there are also chances of sandstorms at night, and you are going to need a guide for taking prudent measures.