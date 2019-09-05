Why You Should Go on a Desert Safari While in Dubai

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Dubai is truly a city full of wonders, the tallest hotel in the world, the tallest building in the world, as well as the Miracle Garden that is again, the world’s largest natural flower garden. However, there is nothing that defines Dubai as much as the wide and vast desert does. The camels, the dunes, the desert camps, quad biking – there are a lot of things that you can do in the glorious Dubai desert. In this article, you will be able to read six reasons why a desert safari in Dubai should be on your bucket list. Let’s take a look at the list:

1. Amazing Photography Opportunities

As the morning safaris allow you to witness a golden, mesmerizing sunrise, the evening ones will allow you to catch the Sun melting into the dunes. Do not forget to bring your camera with you on this trip in order to capture some of the most wonderful sunsets in the sandy desert. While planning for a tour, it is recommended that you choose an evening safari since you will be able to see the most breathtaking sunset.

2. Have a Thrilling Dune Bashing Experience

You will be ready to bash the enormous dunes in a 4×4 vehicle before you go to the desert camp. Dune bashing will give you a feeling of being on a roller coaster ride, but, in the wilderness of the desert. Also, the view of Dubai from the desert will take your breath away and you can choose to enjoy the trip alone or in a group since there is no minimum requirement for these tours.

3. Sand Boarding and Quad Biking

According to the experts from Sunsetdesertsafari.com, you will be able to take control of an all-terrain vehicle and drive over the golden sands. The drivers on the desert trips are all highly skilled, trained, and accredited in providing help in case of an emergency. Also, all vehicles are fitted with a roll cage what offers even more protection for the drivers.

4. Camel Riding!

Camel rides will become your favorite activity while on the desert safari tour. On this beautiful desert trip, you will have the opportunity to ride a camel and understand the type of transportation people used in ancient times.

5. See the Traditionally Decorated Bedouin Camp

Besides everything mentioned before, if you want to take a nap or relax, you can do that in the traditionally styled Bedouin camps. You can explore the camp with a lot of Bedouin activities and one of the must-do activities in Dubai – Henna tattooing, Sheesha smoking, and the amazing Falconry photography.

6. Live Dance and BBQ Dinner

As you were able to learn from this article, Dubai’s desert safari offer a wide range of activities – including a buffet dinner. As the evening sets in, you will be able to enjoy a delicious dinner buffer while belly dancers keep you amused by their breathtaking and amazing performance. The evening barbecue comes with a wide range of vegetables and non-vegetable dishes and various dishes from international cuisine.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various things that you can experience while on a safari trip in Dubai. Also, keep in mind that you should carry water with you in order to keep your body hydrated, bring your camera to capture some of the most amazing sights in the world, bring sunblock with you even on an evening tour, as well as put on comfortable shoes so that you can walk with ease. If you are going to visit Dubai, a desert safari is a must.