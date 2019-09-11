The Most Impressive Football Championship

When speaking about the second most important thing in the world, you are talking about football. We all like to play it on a greenfield or watch it on a big screen but the love and passion are always present. Football is a game of emotions, a moment of magic, stupidity, tactics, strategy, blunders, tackles, dribblings, luck, a one of a kind amusement.
From the German Bundesliga, where they give a medal to Bayern Munich players before the start of the championship, and PSG in the same position in League 1. To Italy and Juventus dominating the Seria A league almost a decade now. And Spain with the never-ending battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid, followed by Simone’s Atletico Madrid looking for their chance to shine, these tails repeat a year in and year out. But the place where anything can happen is in the cradle of football, welcome back the Premier League after two and a half months.
The confirmation of the boosting power of the first tire of the England division are the finals played three months ago, the Champions League and the Europa League. Four teams present in the finals were from the Premier League. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2:0 in the Champions League, while Chelsea won against Arsenal 4:1 in the Europa League final. Strength of the teams coming from the island on the Euro soil is in their possibility to attract the best players with wages and conditions like in the best football giants from France, Spain, Germany, and Italy.
The financial injection injected in the teams from England has brought even the top quality couches from the world of football today. With such a combination of talent and strategy present in one football league, TV rights keep increasing the budgets of the teams from the Premiership. One high member of the Parlament kindly noted that the Premier League is the best national product towards the whole world that keeps evolving.
Promoted Sides
The winners of the Championship, the second tire division of England football association Norwich, Sheffield Utd, and Aston Villa are the newly promoted sides to the first rang. Norwich is a team that got all the deserved applause last year with the style of football they bring. From the first four games, they have three points to show, but the performance was at times spectacular at the Carrow Road. Losing to Chelsea at home 2:3 made a statement that anyone who comes to Carrow Road will have to be at the top of their game to take points. Sheffield Utd, on the other hand, did not invest in the squad like expected but has five points from four matches. Aston Villa won the playoff against Derby and boosted their squad with 146,60 € Million of investment in players who gathered three points from four played games. We expect Norwich to stay up but predict difficult tasks for Sheffield because of their limited rotation squad, and Aston Villa who have eleven players to settle in. Click here for more detailed information.
Survival
This season will bring the same attention who stays up as the title race does. Brighton has four points from four matches, but they don’t look like a solid side yet and are in for a battle to the last game for survival. Newcastle Utd has lost its main asset in the form of Rafael Benitez departure to China. Mike Ashly appointed Steve Bruce and broke their transfer record to bring in Hoffenheim center-forward Joelinton for 44€million along with Allan Saint-Maximin from Nica to help save the team in the Premier League.
From a couch that got the most out of an already limited team to a Championship middle table coach, doesn’t bring comfort to the fans even with their stunning win away at Tottenham and four points in total. Southampton invested in attack with Danny Ings and Che Adams to lead the line, and Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege to boost the midfield. The football highlights England Premier League shows that Southemptons value lies in the hand of the exceptional coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. Crystal Palace made a great start winning at Old Trafford and getting seven points from for games but are yet to handle the pressure of Zaha staying and impacting the whole group. We must put them in this group with all due respect it is going to be a long season.
The Big Six
Champions of the Premier League Man City have started their quest for a new title strongly and drew only one game 2:2 against Tottenham, VAR was in favor of the London team once again. Man City have added Rodri as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, and Joao Cancelo from Juve to strengthen the flanks. The departure of long-serving captain Vincent Company is their biggest weakness if they have any but will probably be the most energetic team in Europa this year. Man Utd decided to get back tradition investing in three British players £145 million to solve their defending issues. Simultaneously football highlights England Premier League show us the biggest earners or deadwood has been shown the door at Old Trafford with Sanches on loan and Lukaku permanently to Inter.
Arsenal invested the most in attack with £72.0mil Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos on loan, Kieren Tierney £24.3m, and young William Saliba £27.0mil sent back on loan to ST. Etienne, for a total of £123,3mil summer investment. Chelsea has a ban for conducting transfers until summer 2020 but got Mateo Kovacic permanently at the beginning of the summer. Lampard will relay on young guns this season. Tottenham have added quality in midfiled with record signing NDombele, Lo Celso, and Ryan Sessegnon while keeping their crucial players. We expect to see Top four finish for Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal. Chelsea and Man Utd we predict to miss out on the Champions League.