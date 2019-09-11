How To Know If Your Spouse Is Cheating On You

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you feel that something is fishy with your partner, then it is. If all over a sudden your partner acts differently, do not ignore the signs. When a spouse is cheating, they will make a lot of adjustments in their life. Be keen to interpret these changes. However, since these are just mere speculations, you cannot start accusing them directly. The following is a guide to know if your spouse is being unfaithful.

Snoop Their Social Media

When they least expect it, go through their social media to see who they talk to. It is an easy way of finding out that your partner is attracted to. They will frequently shower them with likes and nice comments.

Check the Web Browser History

If you are suspecting that your spouse is cheating on you, try to find some evidence on their web browser. It may not give you much information, but it will lead you to discover the truth. For instance, you will get a hint, if from your recent browser history, indicates your spouse has been going through dating websites or booking hotels. Remember to check the recycle bin in case they forgot to clear up something.

Snoop on their Phones

Go through your partner’s phone to ascertain if or not they are cheating on you. Check the text messages, the call logs or the emails. If there is anything suspicious try to dig deeper. Additionally, if your spouse is cheating and is aware that you are suspicious; they may delete the call log, text messages or browser history.

They are likely to add a password to their phone or computer to keep you from accessing them. Access this information remotely by using a spy app https://catchcheatingspouse.net/. This app is safe and discreet.

Show Up When They Least Expect You

If you have suspicions about the fidelity of your partner, show up unexpectedly. If they said they are working until late show up at their office. Show up where they hang out. However, do not make it too obvious you are spying on them. If you show up and your spouse acts panicky or is angry that you showed up unannounced, something fishy is going on. Otherwise, if your partner is well composed and happy that you dropped by, there is no cause of alarm.

Don’t Ignore The Signs

When someone meets a person they attracted to, they want to feel and look good around that person. Your cheating spouse is not an exception. If your spouse all of a sudden starts to dress up, change perfumes, starts exercising more than they have been before and eating healthily, then worry. It means they have met a person who they want to impress. A sudden change of appearance is a red flag that all might not be well.

Pulls Away

If your spouse is seeing someone else, they will need little to do with you. They would rather be alone than spend time with you. Even though you are together, your spouse may not pay attention to you. If your spouse is getting angry for invading their privacy, it is an indicator they might be seeing someone else.

Picking up Fights

A cheating partner gets agitated quickly and is intentionally picking up fights with you. They are constantly accusing you. Do not fall for this blackmail. They are feeling guilty and trying to cover up the guilt by projecting their insecurities on you.

If you are suspecting your spouse is having an affair, do not confront them based on mere suspicions. Take your time and find stronger clues that will confirm your suspicions. While a cheater will not admit to cheating, make use of the above tips and a spy app.