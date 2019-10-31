The Most Popular YouTube Videos of All Time

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There isn’t a single person in the world who doesn’t love YouTube. In fact, it’s one of the most used ways to consume content, from music to how-to-do-it videos. It looks like YouTube is always there for us, and we can find almost every video we look for. So, you can use this platform to see some of the most viewed videos of all time.

However, if you don’t know which are the most popular YouTube videos ever, you might want to check our list and then head to YouTube to watch them.

Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft Daddy Yankee

With over 6.50 billion views, this Spanish song is a surprise for many people to be viewed so many times. YouTube is run by an American company, and most of the content is in English. Nevertheless, the most popular video is in Spanish. The video features Puerto Rico artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. They released their Despacito hit in January 2017. In just 97 days, the video got more than a billion views. This is the second-fastest run ever in the history of YouTube.

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

With over 4.46 billion, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is one of the most viewed YouTube videos. It is the third-fastest video to reach a billion views and is the second-fastest to reach two billion. Ed Sheeran released his song in January 2017, and ever since, people just kept watching it. The video is, in fact, a compelling love story. It is like a 4-minute movie telling the story of an athletic couple, and the song is just background music.

Wiz Khalifa – See You Again ft. Charlie Puth

Having over 4.27 billion views makes the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again third on the list of the most popular YouTube videos. The video was released in April 2015 to aid the promotion of the film, Furious 7. In fact, this video was a kind of tribute to the late star of the series, Paul Walker. Hence, between July 10 and August 4, 2017, this video was the most-watched YouTube video when it dethroned Gangnam Style.

Masha and the Bear – Recipe for Disaster

Masha and the Bear is a popular Russian children’s cartoon (Маша и Медведь in Russian). With over 4.14 billion views, this is the only non-music video on our list. The children’s cartoon is very popular all over the world. In fact, the cartoon also airs on Netflix and NBCUniversal in a collective episode format. The most popular episode titled Recipe for Disaster got the most views. What’s interesting about it is that this episode isn’t on the official Masha and the Bear channel. In fact, Get Movies uploaded this episode and has earned a lot of money from this episode.

Pinkfong – Baby Shark Dance

Having over 3.73 billion views isn’t a surprise as the song itself is an earworm. There isn’t a person who doesn’t know this song. Korean pop manufacturer Pinkfong produced this children’s song. It is a straightforward song and dance, which is all about sharks, repetition, and a considerable amount of existential dread. In fact, for many parents, this video has become the best way to calm their toddlers.

