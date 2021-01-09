6 Top-Trending YouTube Videos of 2020

Surely you have hours and days spent on this platform behind you, without probably seeing the first YouTube video posted 15 years ago. You also certainly don’t know what the original purpose of this service was. A lot has changed in the turbulent history of this streaming service.

Did you know how the founders of YouTube came up with the idea to create this service? One of the creators could not find a video from the Super Bowl incident from 2004 when Janet Jackson had a “wardrobe mistake”. As he could not easily find that clip, he got the idea of ​​a site for sharing video content. The other two founders had the idea that YouTube would be a dating site by presenting a video version of the then-popular Hot on Not site. Fortunately, they gave up on that idea, to give us the best platform for watching funny videos with cats and babies.

Although YouTube is now a giant where videos are in HD or even 4K resolution, the first video was of pretty poor quality. It is a trip to one of the founders, Jawed Karim, who was filmed in front of two elephants, commenting on their trunks. He thus unknowingly became the first YouTuber, thus opening Pandora’s content box. The 18-second “Me at the zoo” clip has been viewed 48 million times so far. It is assumed that the first music that was heard on the service was Darude’s Sandstor, but that cannot be established with certainty due to the roar of animals in the zoo.

Millions of earnings from YouTube views

And while today the popularity of a performer is measured primarily by the reviews of videos on YouTube, the music industry was originally against this service because they saw competition in it. However, they soon realized the importance of this service, so the cooperation agreement soon fell through. A significant moment is the purchase of the service by Google for 1.65 billion dollars, after which YouTube got a corporate touch, which was accompanied by a revolution in video monetization.

Today, YouTube is a service from which many people make a living from their videos, primarily music videos, but also original videos of "influential" bloggers. The evolution of the Internet and YouTube will bring even greater changes to the way we use this service, which is constantly changing, although not always in a successful way.

1. Baby shark

Four years ago, a video called Baby Shark was released. The number of views of this video is at 7.1 billion. Just over 7.5 billion people are living on Earth. So, it turns out that almost every inhabitant of our planet has watched the Baby Shark video on the YouTube channel. Of course, Baby Shark has not been looked at by so many people, as many of us use more than one device. If you watch the video more than once, YouTube will still count as if you watched the video only once.

2. Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Three years ago, the song Despacito appeared, performed by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee. Recently, this addictive song has crossed 7 billion views. It is to be expected, with the increase in the number of devices connected to the Internet and capable of playing multimedia, a further increase in video viewing on YouTube. This song is still gladly listened to, and the number of views is constantly growing.

3. Masha and the Bear

Kids are just crazy about this Russian cartoon. The animated video that brings the sweet and destructive misfortunes of little Masha staying in the house of a benevolent bear has won over viewers around the world. The video today has, believe it or not, just under 3 and a half billion views. What is specific about the popularity of videos for children is that children want to watch them over and over again.

4. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters Grande Finale

Gamers are known to enjoy watching videos from other gamers. This video had more than 60 million views in a very short period, which brought it to the list of the most popular videos in 2020. Minecraft fans, sit comfortably and find out why this video deserved so much attention!

5. 8:46 David Chappelle

He doesn’t ask for permission and he doesn’t care: the comedian that many would like to see behind bars earned $ 60 million at the expense of gays, victims of violence, and pedophilia on brutal jokes. Chapelle is a comedian. Great comedian. Rolling Stone ranked him ninth among the 50 greatest comedians of all time.

6. Quarantine stereotypes by Dude Perfect

Last year was marked by a coronavirus pandemic worldwide. Millions of people in quarantine, maintaining social distance, avoiding gatherings, and socializing with their loved ones. However, many did not lose hope that it would all pass soon, so they decided to entertain us a little and make us laugh at the current situation. This was done by Dude Perfect in a video that won the sympathy of over 40 million people, which put him on the list of the best videos.

7. Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion

It’s not easy these days to raise dust in the pop culture universe and sometimes we already feel pretty sure nothing can shock us anymore, and yet now and then something stirs even those waters that we thought were fully explored, and one such case new single WAP signed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Their song speaks completely and explicitly about sex, and the level of complete unstoppable vulgarity still made the entire audience raise their eyebrows and lower their jaws. Cardi and Megan programmatically have no qualms, the song is like rhythmic pornography, but at the same time, it is revolutionary and fantastic in its complete madness.