The Real Reason Why Women Go On Cleanses

What motivates women to do a juice cleanse? Is it that the people who tout its benefits are all glowy and impossibly attractive? Is it that cleansing is a productive way to “detox”? Or is it that you want an easy way to lose weight?

Well, technically, yes. But at the root of it all, no.

Let’s get real here, folks: The real reason why ladies take on a juice cleanse is to be able to say they’re on a juice cleanse. Think about it—have you ever heard of someone going on a cleanse and not announcing it to the world?

The way I see it, juice cleanses are largely mind games. Either you trick yourself into believing you’re getting healthier, or you’re hoping others will notice some change in you.

After all, health experts are dubious about the supposed benefits. The biggest sell from companies extolling the upsides of these regimens is the elimination of “toxins.” But what, exactly, are these toxins? In a 2010 New York Times article about detoxes, a doctor states, “With a juice cleanse, what are you really cleaning? Really, nothing. The bowel self-cleans. It’s evolved over millions of years to do this.” As for weight loss, most evidence shows that whatever weight you lose, you gain back.

I fully admit to shelling out for fancy cleanses from time to time. But I’ve found that while doing one, I can’t stop talking about it (hunger might have something to do with this) or I can’t avoid bringing it up at meal times, or by sheer virtue of walking around all day with a conspicuous bottle filled with weirdly-colored liquid.

I realize, I’ve subconsciously been looking for others to affirm changes and results. Because isn’t the point of torturing yourself the reward when people say, “Your skin looks better,” or “You look great!” Even when there’s really no change?

What do you think? Do you think that people go on juice cleanses to be able to instantly seem healthier?

Original by Leonora Epstein