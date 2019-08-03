One Lesson People Wish They Learned Earlier That Would Have Changed Their Game In Bed

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We need an advanced class

Chances are that if you were even lucky enough to have even taken a health class in school, they just covered the basics: Condom on the banana, some drawings of the insides of your reproductive organs, and maybe some STI coverage. It almost seemed like most of those teachers forgot what it was like to be teenager full of hormones and horniness. While nowadays young people can just easily Google questions about puberty and intercourse before being sexually active, there’s still intimate details on fornication that aren’t often written about.

Sexual education talk can be endless because there’s always something new to learn. Unfortunately a lot of people had to figure it out on their own. Many had no idea what was normal and what was not when it comes to the bedroom. That ends today, because these sexually experienced Redditors are sharing the things that they wish they had known before hooking up.

A clean vag is a happy vag

How genitalia function on a day-to-day basis, what is normal vs what is abnormal. Things like, “vaginal discharge exists and is normal, you haven’t somehow gotten an STD without having sex like some sort of reverse Virgin Mary”. Or “genitalia vary widely in appearance. you’re not a freak”. Or “here’s a basic cleanliness checklist: how to wash your genitals, what not to use to clean them, tips on not getting UTIs”. (HonoraryCassowary)

This.

I wish they’d spoken about discharge, how normal it is, and how it can be an indicator of where women are in their cycle. (Blobfish_McGee)

The Feels

That having emotionally safe sex is just as important as having physical[ly] safe sex. (intaake)

SHARE this with your friends!

Original by Chewy Boese