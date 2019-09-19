602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you looking to take your dog on vacation with you? Taking your dog on vacation can be loads of fun. After all, what better way to see the sites than with your trusty companion at your side?

However, before you bring your dog on a trip with you, you need to do some serious planning. Dog’s are creatures of habit, which means that taking them out of their routine and normal surroundings can be a bit jolting, to say the least. But, with the right planning, both you and your pooch can have a memorable vacation.

Check out this guide to learn the top tips for traveling with your dog.

1. Choose the Right Location

First things first, you need to make sure you choose a location that is dog-friendly. There are actually some countries that you shouldn’t even bring your pets to due to diseases they could catch there, so make sure to do your research beforehand. Plus, there are a lot of places where it can be extremely hard to find reasonable pet-friendly accommodation, so you’ll want to look into this as well.

If you’re looking for a vacation that equally spoils both you and your pooch, we suggest embarking on a dog-friendly retreat. You can get more info here.

2. Make the Right Things

As we mentioned earlier, dogs can get a little anxious and uncomfortable when they’re thrown out of their routine. That’s why it can help to pack familiar items, so your dog still feels safe. Here are the essential items you should pack for your dog:

Food: Don’t trust that the place you’re going to will have the same brand of dog food you normally use. The last thing you want is for your dog to get an upset stomach on vacation due to a new brand of dog food.

Water bowl: For convenience, we suggest bringing a pop-up portable water bowl.

Crate: Make sure you bring one that’s large enough for your dog to stand up, turn around, and lie down in.

Favorite toys

Treats and bones

Collar, leash, and harness: Even if your dog doesn’t normally wear a collar, now is the time to put one on them. The last thing you want is to lose your dog in an unfamiliar place.

Supplements/medications

3. Be Extra Vigilant

No matter how well you’ve trained your dog, you never know how they’re going to act in a new environment.

Therefore, it’s very important that you stay extra vigilant at all times. This means keeping your dog on a leash when you go outside, not leaving them unattended, and being extra careful with them when they’re around strangers and other pets.

Chances are, your dog will be a bit on edge about the new environment they’re in and, therefore, more likely to act out. Minimize the chance of them doing any harm by keeping a watchful eye on them at all times.

4. Stick to a Daily Routine

Vacation is your chance to break your daily routine. However, for your dog’s sake, you’ll want to keep them on a routine as much as possible during vacation. This means feeding them the same time every day, taking them for a walk around the same time every day, and playing with them at the same time every day.

Lastly, the more you establish a routine, the better off your pup will be. With these tips in mind, your vacation with your dog will go off without a hitch! Comment below if you have any questions about traveling with your dog!