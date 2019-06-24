The uses of paper bags in food industry and market

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In the last few decades people have been growing concerned about the environment and they are doing everything they can to prevent further pollution of our beautiful planet. We have constructed different equipment that allows us to recycle and use renewable sources of energy. Plastic presents one of the biggest dangers to our environment which is why we have been switching to paper bags. In the following text, we are going to tell you how they are made and discuss some of their benefits.

Have you ever wondered how paper bags are produced? Let us tell you. As you can imagine there is a special machine that makes them. Ketegroup’s paper bag making machines use recycled paper to create bags of different sizes and designs. One can choose what kind of bag or packaging he wants and he can even personalize them by printing company’s logo or mantra. Furthermore, one can choose the square bottom bags with or without handles. They can be used for various things, from carrying groceries to packing bread and everything in between.

So why are paper bags so valuable and why we should stop using plastic ones for good? First of one, since they are made of recyclable paper they are eco-friendly. This means that unlike plastic, they are biodegradable meaning that they don’t need a lot of time to disintegrate. You have probably heard that plastic sometimes needs 1,000 years to degrade. Can you even imagine the amount of garbage in the future if we don’t stop using them? We are not even going to mention the degree of pollution they would cause.

Furthermore, since the paper is a natural material, no toxins are released into the atmosphere when the recycling process takes place. When recycling any kind of material, facilities have to discharge a certain amount of exhaust gases. However, the composition of them differs when it comes to different kinds of materials. As you can imagine, with plastic there are high levels of poisonous gases. And who inhales them? That’s right. We do. This means that we are not only protecting nature but also we are guarding our health. While on the subject of manufacturing them, we have to mention that they save a large amount of energy because the material used is locally available, so there are no additional transportation fees. Also, they allow us to protect natural resources.

The next advantage is the price. Since paper bags are made of recycled material, they are significantly cheap to manufacture. Plus, as mentioned above, there are no limitations when it comes to their design which allows shopkeepers to attract more customers with fancy, interesting sacks, and also, they have the chance to promote their store with uniquely patterned shopping bags.

Lastly, these bags are great for storing food. You can put them in the fridge and they will in no way harm your groceries. Plastic ones tend to release harmful chemicals into the fruits and vegetables and also accelerate their decomposition. On the other hand, paper sacks will keep them fresh for a longer period of time.

In conclusion, after listing only a few benefits, we believe there is no point in further discussing why we should all put plastic aside and turn to paper as a packaging material.