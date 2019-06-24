20 Things Guys Have Said That Totally Turned Us On

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The right sentiments expressed in a sincere way can turn a guy we’ve barely noticed into someone we’d like to make the center of our universe. Don’t think we only have long memories for the things guys have said that have turned us off. Hot things men have said also live forever in our minds. No, I will never forget the guy who told me he wanted to live alone in a yurt, but when given the option, I prefer to remember the guy who told me he could listen to me talk forever because he “loved the sound of my voice.” It turned me into a goo puddle. I keep that memory in my pocket for rainy days. After the jump, a collection of the sexiest, most goo-ifying compliments we’ve ever received. Good work guys.

I love the sound of your voice. In that case I will keep on talking. I want to know what your hair looks like in the morning. Keep saying crap like that and you will. You are a high-quality person. And you are a high-quality person for noticing. You have a star quality. Let me shine it on you. I love the way your skin feels. Them is bedding words. I want to show you off. Um, yes! I love your soulful eyes. This is so much more original than just saying my eyes are pretty. Way to take it to the next level. I want to know how you take your coffee. I like it light, sweet, and served to me in your bed. You look pretty when you wake up in the morning. This all the motivation I need to start spending the night more often. That, and the coffee in bed. You’re going to be so beautiful when you’re 68. You want to know me when I’m a senior citizen? Melt, melt, melt. I don’t want to share you with other people. Don’t worry, I’m yours. You are a creative genius. Tell me I’m funny and I’ll get down on one knee. You’re gonna run the world one day. Just for saying that, I will make you second-in-command. I love your shoes. Complimenting my shoes is almost as intimate as complimenting my vagina. You are magnetic. Good, I hope that means you’ll stick around. I thought about you all day at work. So hot that he admitted that because I was thinking about him all day at work too. You have made the last few months so bright. Then I shall continue to shine on! I slept so well with you next to me. That’s me, the most natural insomnia remedy around! I made you something. I don’t even care what it is, that you produced something with your hands is enough to make me wet. I love the way you smell. Thanks, Coty wanted to bottle it, but my essence can’t be mass-produced.

What are some things — outside of the standard dirty talk — that a guy/girl/significant other has said to you that really turned you on? Share in the comments!

Original by The Frisky