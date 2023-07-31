We all know that jittery, anxious feeling that comes after one too many cups of coffee or energy drinks. Your heart beats like crazy, and you can’t fight off anxiety while the inevitable crash lurks around the corner.

And even though drinking too much caffeine can cause several side effects, most people rely on this stimulant to give them a much-needed jolt of energy and alertness.

But what if we told you there is a better solution? One that offers calm energy without a crash?

We are talking about theacrine – a naturally occurring compound with a much better energy-promoting potential than caffeine. Not to mention how it comes without anxiety, jitters, and other drawbacks.

Before we dive deeper into what makes theacrine so special, let’s see why caffeine is not a good long-term solution for your energy struggles.

The Dangers of Too Much Caffeine

For most of us, caffeine is that trusty companion that kickstarts our mornings and keeps us alert and productive throughout the day. But, the problem is that people can get too dependent on it and build tolerance. As a result, they need more and more caffeine to keep going, which inevitably results in jittery nerves, rapid heartbeat, restless nights without sleep, and other side effects. Not an ideal scenario, right?

The US Food and Drug Administration and other international regulatory bodies agree that consuming up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is safe. That’s the equivalent of four or five standard cups of coffee or one to two mainstream energy drinks.

But here’s the catch – many foods and beverages contain caffeine, so the amount you consume daily can quickly add up. In addition, some people are more sensitive to its effects, which makes them experience the drawbacks, even with lower amounts.

So, while moderation is the key to safe caffeine consumption, it’s hard to maintain it when your body constantly needs a higher dose for the same alertness-boosting effects.

That’s why we want to discuss theacrine – a natural replacement that can help you break off your coffee habit and escape the cycle of caffeine dependence.

What Is Theacrine?

Theacrine is a purine alkaloid derived from the leaves of the Chinese tea plant called Kucha. It has a similar chemical structure to caffeine, which means that it also works by stimulating the central nervous system.

For example, coffee blocks adenosine receptors, which prevents us from feeling relaxed and drowsy. In addition, it indirectly increases dopamine levels in the brain, which is essential for good mood and feeling alert.

Theacrine also affects dopamine and adenosine systems, providing sustained energy and alertness support with a calming effect.

Consuming theacrine feels like a gentle wave of energy that guides you in the right direction. Unlike the abrupt surge of caffeine’s high tide, theacrine’s waves are steady, carrying you with a calm momentum. There are no ripples or crashes afterward, just a serene and sustained flow of energy that keeps you afloat throughout the day.

That’s why theacrine doesn’t cause jitters, crashes, or anxiety.

In addition, theacrine doesn’t cause rapid heartbeat or a spike in blood pressure. Instead, it’s all about balance and calm energy. That’s why many health-conscious brands with products that support healthy energy levels have included theacrine in their formulations.

For example, MTE (More Than Energy) wellness companion is supposed to help you be the best version of yourself by supporting your energy levels, mood, focus, sleep, stress resilience, and more. This incredible powder can do all that thanks to theacrine and ten other carefully-selected ingredients that work well together to support your overall wellness.

Benefits of Theacrine

Theacrine doesn’t cause tolerance build-up like caffeine, which makes it a better long-term solution to your lack of energy and focus.

So, let’s see what theacrine can do for you.

A Boost of Calm and Tranquil Energy

Theacrine is great because it gives you exactly what you need – a calm, continuous boost of energy that doesn’t overstimulate your brain. You don’t feel anxious or jittery; you are just zoned in. That way, you can stay productive and finish that work presentation or school assignment you’ve been working on without feeling overwhelmed.

In addition, this nootropic supplement gives you a continuous wave of energy that doesn’t cause a crash after a few hours. However, it does work a little slower than caffeine. Theacrine takes around one hour to fully kick in, and you may expect the most benefits after three or four hours. That also means the effects last much longer, and a single dose of theacrine can cover the entire workday.

Current research supports the energy-promoting effects of this nootropic. One study found that supplementation with theacrine helped people feel less groggy and sluggish while improving their energy and motivation.

Better Mental and Physical Performance

Caffeine has the innate ability to wake us up and helps us focus, which is why people often use it to improve performance while working or studying. Theacrine has a similar potential, as research has shown that this nootropic could help people be more alert and concentrate on a task at hand.

Supplementing with theacrine perks you up and improves several parameters of your cognitive performance. That’s what makes it a perfect caffeine replacement.

And we have some good news for all the athletes out there, as supplementing with theacrine could improve endurance and other parameters of physical performance. So, if your caffeine-filled pre-workout doesn’t work for you anymore, you can try this balanced alternative to get the boost you need without feeling like your heart is going to jump out of your chest.

Improved Mood and Motivation

The amazing thing about theacrine is that it has the potential to improve your mood and motivation to help you become more productive. People taking this supplement report feeling better, less anxious, and more motivated to do stuff.

That’s because theacrine increases dopamine levels in your brain. This neurotransmitter is vital for satisfaction, motivation, and pleasure because it triggers a reward mechanism that makes you feel good.

Is Theacrine a Viable Alternative to Caffeine?

Yes, theacrine is a compelling alternative to caffeine, offering a calm and sustainable energy boost without the drawbacks. Its gentle wave of energy can help you feel more focused and alert without causing the crash, jitters, or anxiety often associated with too much caffeine.

Theacrine doesn’t affect your heart rate or blood pressure, which makes it a safer long-term solution. In addition, it can improve your mood, boost motivation, enhance mental performance, and take your workouts to the next level.

Overall, it is a perfect solution for everyone looking to cut back or eliminate caffeine from their everyday life without feeling exhausted all the time.