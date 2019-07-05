There Was a Meghan in Prince William’s Life Also But She Turned Him Down

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Maybe you didn’t know but back in the days, Prince William was a real ladies man. Yes, you’ve read it correctly, Prince William, not Prince Harry. Okay, Prince Harry was also a ladies man, but we are talking about his older brother, Prince William.

Prince William wasn’t so open in public about his relationships and his girlfriends, but he did have them. So many years ago, before he even met Kate Middleton, who is now his wife and loving mother of his children, he was in relationships with various beautiful women. But there was one girl, who wasn’t that easy to get.

While he was attending St. Andrew’s college, he met a girl with a specific name, Meghann. And he got rejected.

Prince William

Prince William is one of the most famous royal members and he is loved by many. He is known to be noble, humble and kind. The world loves him, as they loved his mother. But when he was younger, he was very attractive and he loved attractive women. And he wasn’t used to rejection, but then he met Meghann. And she rejected him.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, are one of the most famous married couples in the world. And they’ve met many years before they even started dating. They attended the same college, and there is a rumor that Kate selected this specific college because she wanted to meet Prince William. We don’t know if this is true, but she manages to meet him and introduce herself. But years passed after that first introduction before the two of them started dating.

At some point, they started dating when Prince William saw her at a fashion show. But it still wasn’t fairytale-like, Prince William wanted to live again a little, and he didn’t want to get married too soon. So the two of them broke up, or Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton, and he started going out like a real superstar. After some time, probably when he got bored from all of the other women and going out, the two of them got back together again. After a bit, they’ve got engaged and finally, they’ve got married. And now they are living their happily ever after life with their beautiful children.

But what would have happened if Prince William managed to steal the hearth of Meghann?

The future King was rejected by a Texan billionaire heiress

Royal biographer in her new book Kate: The Future Queen, explained how Prince William wanted to be with a fellow classmate, named Meghann.

He asked her out, but she rejected him. It was a shock for him, and for everyone else. And the thing is that he wanted her even more, after the rejection. He continued to ask her out, and she continued to reject him. And after many rejections, he finally realized that Kate Middleton is the love of his life.

But who is Meghann Gunderman?

Meghann has a nickname, Gundy. And a few years ago, in 2017, she married NFL player Jason Sehorn. She created The Foundation for Tomorrow, an organization that helps children in Tanzania with education.

Her life is great, and she seems to be very happy. But does she eve think about Prince William and does she regret that she rejected him? We will never know, probably. And we believe that it is possible that she would reject him again if she could turn back in time.

And now it is definitely easier for everyone because the brothers don’t have wives that are named the same, Meghan. There would be too much confusion at the palace.