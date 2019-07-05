Interesting things about Tamil Music

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Music of Tamil Nadu has a long-standing tradition and a history that goes back thousands of years. One of the most important elements of the Tamil people culture is, in fact, music. Tamil music has a specific charm that reflects on the essence of ancient art and culture of the region. It has originated from the most amazing forms of artistic skills and the melodious music speaks of the rich cultural past of the area. Let’s take a look at some interesting information about Tamil Music:

What is Tamil Music?

If you are not familiar with the term Tamil Music, or if you simply want to learn more about it, this article is perfect for you. It first appeared thousands of years ago, in the earliest period in Tamil history. The Tamil period is one of the earliest periods known to humans, and this is why this type of music is widely appreciated all over India. As mentioned earlier, music is very important to their culture, hence it is one of the things that they do with a lot of love and passion.

It is ancient music

A lot of poems of the Sangam literature, which is the classic Tamil literature were based on music. There is a wide range of references to this musical tradition found in books like Pathupattu and Ettuthokai. The old narrative poem Cilappatikaram mentioned different types of music made by the Tamil people. Music was also used in compositions of the Tamil Saiva saints, such as Manikkavasagar, Appar, and Thirugnana Sambanthar, during the Hindu revival era which happened between the 6th and 10th centuries CE. The famous poet Arunagirinathar further established the Tamil musical tradition by his compositions of Tamil hymns, better known as Thiruppugazh.

Folk Music

In rural areas, folk singing remains quite popular and the elements of the famous and traditional styles sometimes find their way into film music. There are modern artists like Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan and Pushpavanam Kuppuswamy who worked on reviving interest in the folk music of Tamil people. The Urumee Mellam remains one of the most popular forms of folk music in Tamil and the music is most commonly played on instruments like the Urumee and the Nadaswaram.

The rural tribes each have their own folk traditions. For example, the Pulayar performs harmonies called Talams, that is believed to come from the cooing and singing of birds. According to Tamilworlds, each of them is named after a God, including Kunhanada Talam, Mangalanada Talam, and the Karaganachi Talam.

Film music

Tamil music is well known for having a lot of talented composers. The two most acclaimed and famous composers are Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman. Other famous Tamil movie soundtrack and score composers are Yuvan Shankar Raja, Harris Jayaraj, D. Imman, and many others. The film music of Tamil is well known for its eclecticism, innovation, and charm. Various songs showcase combinations of Western, Carnatic, and other instruments, with a wide range of rhythmic and melodic patterns. Recent trends show the use of electronic instruments, such as a synthesizer.

Conclusion

Tamil music has a long-standing history and tradition, and it is widely appreciated in India. It energetic and charmful music might just make you stand up and dance to it.