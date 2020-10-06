These New York Times Best Sellers Are the Most Popular Among Readers

One of the best ways to relax the brain and destress is through reading a book, says the latest study made by a famous American university. This new evidence shows us how important it is to read frequently and all of the benefits reading can have on the brain beyond stress relief. Reading is the best benefit the brain can get from reading books. By reading books, the brain increases the vocabulary, increases the speed of receiving information, the process of information processing is significantly accelerated, and the thought that the brain prepares us to perform is clear and understandable. In short, the brain works as it is meant to, if not better when reading is incorporated into a daily or weekly routine.

To put reading into even more of a tangible perspective, we can think of reading as a form of brain food. If sleep is food for the brain, then regular reading can be said to be the way the brain drinks water. We say this because it is well known in science that the brain is like a sponge that absorbs and stores everything it hears, reads, or sees. That is why it is important to choose a book that we consider to be the right choice of “water” that we want to give to the brain. Choose the right genre, then seek advice from a close friend with the same or similar taste as yours, and if that is not satisfactory, search for the most popular titles on the Internet!

The internet is an unlimited space full of sources of inspiration for finding your next book, but it is also a source of books and literary works that you can buy or rent electronically. Always make sure you buy or rent a new book that has an interesting title and an attractive topic. This way, you’ll be engaged in your book and feel more eager to continue reading. And of course, do not forget to check that the book you choose has already passed through the hands of criticizers. Their opinion is important and is often in the direction of suggestion or warning. They are people who have a lot of experience behind them evaluating the quality of the books which can help guide you to the right book to meet your personal preferences.

According to this study, the most realistic and best criticism is given by the criticizers of the famous daily newspaper The New York Times. In the evaluation process for a book to make it on the New York Times Best Seller list, they take into account many features that the book has or doesn’t have. According to them, the label for the most read books and best-selling books for 2020 bears the following titles:

1. The book 2 ways – J. Picoult

This wonderful book talks about the wrong choices we all make often in life. Is it worth living for the wrong choices? Of course, the answer is NO. We need to start changing things that do not suit us and live life to the fullest with fresh air. Let us not allow an accident to show us that life is one and there is no repetition. Go to the places you love, do the job you were once in love with, and you had to leave! Be with the people you love and love yourself because that is how you love yourself! We wholeheartedly recommend this book!

2. The coast to coast murders – J. Patterson and J.D. Barker

Are you in love with crime series and books full of mystery and unsolved murders? Then this is the right book for you! Here are two siblings with bad luck and mysterious destiny, who are now adults and working to make money. Suddenly the action shifts to two FBI agents from Los Angeles who solve murders and come across murders in a similar way to killing victims. Are Siblings or someone from their family involved? It is unclear, but everything can be clarified – the answer is inside the novel.

3. One by one – R. Ware

Winter working meeting and few days spent in the Alps with some colleagues. This is how this novel begins. Meeting in a luxury villa, full of opportunities for work, fun, and rest. Seemingly interesting space for spending free time, but not during working hours. The working hours of these business people were spent in meetings, presentations, and making strategies. They would change something if they knew what awaited them! What reached them was a snowstorm followed by an avalanche that was fatal to the house, but also for them. As the title says, as the temperature dropped, they slowly began to say goodbye to each other. This book is for the lovers of mystery, a great choice for the afternoon relaxation.

4. The guest list – L. Foley

On an island, a wedding celebration is organized. The wedding resembles those weddings of celebrities, with a specially designed dress, away from the eyes of others. In that place, mobile connections can be of poor quality. But fortunately, everything was well planned. With the advent of champagne, the fun begins, everyone is happy, all of the guests are dancing and there is the game of drinking from the high school days. Everything was okay until that friend of the bride gives a worrying toast, but why? The celebration ends with a dead body, but who is it? Could it be that someone did not wish the future young people well? It remains to be seen!

5. American dirt – J. Cummins

Lydia is a girl from Acapulco. She is working her own bookstore which is very successful. She has a son named Luka and a husband who is working as a journalist. Her life is beautiful and unique! Sometimes sales go badly in a bookstore, but she still tries to display the books nicely. One day suddenly a man comes to the bookstore who wants to buy two books. That was Javier. He was charming until he decided to change. Lydia’s husband has published the story of Javier’s drug cartel, which will change their lives. At one-point Lydia and her son decide to flee to North America in search of a better life. She from the middle class suddenly falls into the lower class and starts running away, but from whom and why is she running away? Is it her fault? The answer is in the book.

These choices are great and we can rightly say that they are suitable for almost every reader. Finally, we would like to give you some tips and guidelines related to environmental protection. Avoid buying books in physical form and instead, order an electronic copy online. If you prefer to buy books in physical form, we suggest you donate them to a library when you’re finished reading them. That way we will preserve nature while still feeding our brain. Enjoy your next book!