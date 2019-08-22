These Swinger Stories Are So Tempting They’ll Make You Wanna Try It

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

These sultry tales are just the bedtime story you needed

If you’re looking to take your intimate life to the next level, perhaps you might try some x rated fantasy literature as a way to actually bring your dreams to fruition. It’s true, a good nude mag can certainly help you to visualize the things you desire to do with your partner, or even multiple partners. In our quest to bring you the best things to satisfy the craving in between your knees, we lucked up on some of the best smut tales you’ve ever heard of. Fantasies ranging from one person play to group play that will make you want to research how to be a swinger. We’ve got excerpts of the hottest ones!

The Boss

I felt his fingers start to trace lines down the side of my face from the blindfold, down my neck, and across my chest. They traced a line across the top of the corset and his fingers dipped inside to caress my erect nipples.

He stroked his fingers over them and then moved his hand down to cup each breast. I felt him lift my breasts out of the corset cups and rest them over the top. One hand kneaded at my breast and rolled the nipple between his fingers, and I felt the hot warmth of his mouth over my other nipple. I gasped and started to writhe under his touch. I don’t think I have ever been as aroused as I was at that moment. (MissFMorton)

I never knew her name

They were both naked: she was lying back with her legs in the air while he, supporting himself on his arms, was banging away enthusiastically at her. Nice. I placed my hand on my own crotch to feel my cock harden.

The woman moaned and gasped convincingly while her playmate quickened his thrusts before a grimace and a grunt on his part indicated that he’d shot his load inside her. He breathed deeply for a few moments, then raised himself off her while ensuring the condom didn’t slip off his cock.

As he retreated to the back of the room, the woman stood up, smiled at those of us watching through the grille and said, “You wanna come and play?” (MarkHughes)

After Dinner

Her words and hands were getting to me, and I nodded. Although John and I had discussed it in an abstract sort of way, I’d never really given it any real thought before. However, listening to this goddess trying to persuade me while gently caressing my body, I couldn’t deny finding the idea sexy. Her hands cupped my breasts and my doubts wavered.

“We have talked about it,” I admitted hesitantly, “but…”

“Super!” Clare exclaimed before I could continue, and moved her hand over my stomach. “Wanna do it tonight, Bonnie?” (sandymonroe)

The Setup

The conversation lulled. Suddenly Sam asked, “Are you looking at my wife’s legs, Mike?”

I blushed and quickly moved to put my feet down from the coffee table, smoothing my skirt. Michael said nothing, taking another sip of his G&T and meeting my husband’s gaze with his contented grin.

“It’s okay,” Sam said. “She’s got great legs.”

I looked up at him, trying to figure out what he was doing. He stroked my hair and pulled me in for a deep kiss. My puzzlement faded away as his mouth melted into mine — he was giving me permission. He broke the kiss, looking over to Michael, who was still watching us silently.

“She’s a good kisser, too,” Sam said. “Would you like to kiss her?” (trussedandobey)

Getting to Know the Neighbors

That night, Ray was the happy recipient of his wife’s urgent sexual needs, the likes of which they hadn’t shared in a while. Their sex life was fulfilling and still mildly spicy, but it had been a long time since they’d indulged in an all-night love making session. If this was the effect his new neighbor had on his wife, Ray wasn’t complaining by any means.

About a week passed as the Sheppards got settled. The other neighbors were accepting of the unusual couple that had moved in, introducing themselves and bringing over housewarming gifts and dishes. (Drakon66)

Overnight Delay

Tom noticed that Hans was looking Julie up and down carefully, but then, he was used to that since lots of men took a second look at her. Tom glanced over at Julie, realized the top she had on showed the obvious bumps of her nipples since she had no bras with her at all. Those were in their luggage somewhere. Then Tom glanced at Katrina; her outfit was every bit as thin as Julie’s was, and her breasts were far bigger.

There was clearly no bra there either, and it popped into Tom’s head that those were likely enhanced some. Her bust appeared a bit too high and firm to be natural. He blushed when he realized that she had caught him looking, but she just smirked.

“A party? Why not? Sure, we can go, I guess,” Tom said quickly to Hans. (magmaman)

Pure Lust and True Love

Cohen held his breath as she dropped her nightgown, revealing firm, ample breasts. Her waist cambered to a delightful re-curve over her hips, between which sat the bump of her firm tummy, adorned by the pea-size pit of her navel. She smiled and hooked her thumbs beneath her panties. The five gathered around her as she tugged the dainty garment over her thighs and stepped out of it. A well-trimmed triangle of golden scruff marked her pubic crown, wedged in the confluence of her fit pelvis and the tops of her long, lanky legs. (Sarishepard)

French Lessons

We laid on the bed and began to make out. My hands roamed all over her body. I began to undress her very slowly. I unbuttoned her blouse and put my hands inside rubbing her back as I kissed her neck. My fingers found her bra hooks and I deftly undid them. She smiled at me as I slipped off her blouse and she let her bra drop. Her tits were firm and she had puffy nipples, a particular turn on for me. I began to lick and suck her nipples while my hand travelled further south. My fingers reached her pussy and found them already soaking wet. Now I was in a hurry to get the last of her clothes off. Once her shorts and panties were discarded, I began to kiss my way down to her vagina. My tongue met her clitoris and I soon had her moaning and telling me how good it felt. (loneguy01)

Double Your Pleasure

“I guess I am very overdressed,” I said. So I quickly got naked. “Let’s go to the bedroom.” The girls giggled and followed me to the room. I had a nice, queen sized bed and both girls laid down. I decided to begin with Sharon and started to suck on one of her nipples. To my surprise, I found Crystal sucking the other one. (loneguy01)

Original by Leah Oby