4 Things Every Car Accident Report Should Include

If you happened to have a car accident, we know it was not easy for you. You were probably scared and weren’t able to think rationally. And this is something that happens pretty common. One of the most vital things in these situations is to try to stay calm, especially if it wasn’t anything too bad. And if both sides have ended without bigger injuries. We know it’s easier said than done, but you should give your best not to start to panic. After the car accident happened, turn off the car and take a few deep breaths. Make sure everything is okay, and check if you (or anyone else in the car) got injured. When you leave the car, move somewhere where you’ll be safe. Call the police and ambulance if someone got hurt.

In case the police don’t come to the place where the car accident happened, you need to file the car accident report. It would be best if you could do it right away. Most likely you can fill out the report online, or you can do it in a police station, whatever is possible for you at the time. In some countries, there is no option to fill out the report online, which means you’ll have to do it in person. You need to file the car accident report for many reasons. Even though you weren’t injured, you cannot know if some symptoms will start showing in a few days. And the same goes for the car and its state. It maybe looks like everything is fine, but in a few weeks, signs of damage can pop. And that’s why you want to have that extra security. So today we are talking about four things every car accident report should include.

1. Basic information

Basic information is included in almost every document. And the same goes for a car accident report. You need to provide some information about the name, address, car registration, date, time, location, etc. Write down the day, month, and year, as well as the exact time of the accident. You can also include the day of the week, just in case. In this section, you should also include the location. Make sure to provide as many details as possible. Specify the country, region, city, road, street, and everything else you can think of. Also, say something about the weather conditions at the time the accident happened and if there were any road hazards. Do not hesitate to be thorough at this point. Everything can be valid and helpful.

2. Information about the witnesses

In case there were any witnesses, do not forget to collect their information. People are usually upset after a car accident and they often oversee that they should talk to the passengers. Try to get yourself together, and think about what would be the smart thing to do. And talking to the witnesses is one of them. You should ask for their name, address, and phone number. And do that with all of the people that were present when the car accident happened. If you feel capable of doing it, and if they feel comfortable with filming a video and explaining what they saw, that would be great. Don’t review the importance of what they’re saying, because you can never know. Just collect everything you can. In case of any legal actions in the future, this information can be used and could come in handy. The witnesses are mostly not connected to anyone in the accident, so their words can be valuable.

3. The car accident description

The most important part of the report is the description of the car accident. Again, go with as many details as possible. We know that you are probably stressed and still under impressions, but try to stay calm. Take a few deep breaths and concentrate as much as you can. Write down everything you can remember about this event. Write down your speed, and under what conditions you drove. Try to call to your mind everything you noticed about the other driver and her or his car. Was he or she wearing a seatbelt, where he or she drunk or under the influence of drugs? Or maybe they were driving close to the end of the road. All of this information matters, so you should try to think of anything you can at that moment. Take pictures of the place of the accident, and make sure everything is visible. Something that we can’t stress enough is that you shouldn’t lie or assume anything. If you do it, you might get in a lot of trouble. If you can’t think of something, just write it down. Don’t make assumptions, because, in the end, they may be false. And it can cost you a lot. Write down everything you can remember, and be completely honest. It can help you a lot in case of any further problems that might pop up.

4. Other driver’s information

Some other things you should also write down are the information about the other driver. Make sure you write his name, address, car type, number of plates, how many passengers were in the car, as well as their approximate age. If you notice any damage to their car, write that down too, and don’t forget to take the pictures.

And lastly, if you’ve had a car accident, and you need someone to do the professional vehicle damage report, you should check out kfzgutachter24.berlin. You can contact them for a free consultation about your car damage.

Conclusion: If you’ve ever been in a car accident, you know how stressful it can be. People usually get upset and start panicking, even if they didn’t have any bigger injuries. But you need to stay focused and calm and try to do everything needed. You should always file a car accident report, for many different reasons. Even if it seems to you that everything is fine with you and the car, you can never know what can pop up after a few days or weeks. So you should have this kind of security. Write down all basic information, detailed accident description, get information from the other driver and witnesses, and don’t forget to take pictures. As many details you provide, it will be better for you. Any information can be relevant and help you in future legal actions. Take a deep breath, and make sure you’ve done what’s best for you.