7 Health Benefits of Early Morning Workouts

Now that we’re dealing with a global pandemic, many people are interested in improving their immune system and living a healthy life. Being a healthy individual means being more resilient to any diseases and viruses, including the infamous covid-19 that managed to mess up 2020 for us completely.

Whenever we mention “healthy life” or anything similar to that phrase, the first thing that comes up on everyone’s mind is exercising. As we all know, there’s a lot of science behind workouts and it’s not just as simple as some think. Of course, any physical activity is good, but if you really want those sweet noticeable results, you’ll have to give in a bit more. The best way to do it? Morning Workouts.

Working out on an empty stomach right after you get out of bed has tons of benefits. Mainly, you feel fully rested and your entire energy tank can be now spent on your workout, meaning better intensity and of course better results at the end. But, there’s a lot more. Interested in learning more? This is the right place to be. Without any further ado, let’s take a look.

1. More energy for the workout session

Whenever we want to workout somewhere in the middle of the day, we are making a bad decision, and here’s why. All the activities you do until the time for training “arrives” are draining out our energy, even if they’re not physical. Then, when you start training, you won’t be at your maximum capacity. It might not feel like much, and you probably won’t be even feeling tired, but those few reps or that extra mile that you could’ve done is not going to happen, and that’s a loss.

If you really want to train during the evening, sleeping at least an hour beforehand is recommended. Or, when people have their diet on point, which part of the day they choose for their training session is not that important, but still, morning has its advantages.

2. You can train uninterrupted

Working out in the morning means working out while nobody else has something to interrupt you with. During the night, people usually call for activities, and it’s really easy to skip a workout because ten friends invited you to grab a beer with them at the bar. In the morning however, everyone is focused on their “grind”, so someone is working, others are training, and you will be able to focus on what’s important. This is not a direct health benefit, but the fact alone you won’t be skipping workouts is healthy on its own.

3. Consumed food won’t interfere with your workout

If you wake up before breakfast time, or you want to skip breakfasts in general, you immediately gain the advantage of training on an empty stomach, meaning that you can do complex movements without any interruptions or getting the urge to throw up. If you haven’t experienced this before, just know that it’s a serious thing and it can sometimes catch you off guard. For example, deadlifting with an entire meal in your stomach can be a catastrophic experience.

Training on an empty stomach in the morning means that you can do all sorts of exercises such as burpees, planks and tons of other ones as well without getting that “uneasy” feeling. If you don’t know which exercises to do, feel free to click here. Every person prefers training at a different type during the day, but objectively speaking, training in the morning has the most health benefits, and many fitness professionals share the same opinion.

4. Better mood for the entire day after

When you wake up, do your workout and continue with your chores, you’ll be a lot more satisfied and in a better mood for the rest of the day. This is because you are getting the “largest” chore out of your chest. Some people enjoy working out, and don’t get us wrong, we love the process of training too, but some don’t really like it and they do it because they have to. After all, being healthy and durable is a priority, especially today, right? Getting “rid” of this task is a great feeling.

5. You’ll lose body fat at a faster pace

Working out in the morning on an empty stomach is something that boosts your metabolism and helps you sweat more, resulting in more fat burned over the course of one training session. Doing this every day means huge results over time. It’s something that a lot of beginners and advanced athletes do. Try it and if it works for you, stick with this method. Losing body fat makes you healthier, of course, as long as you are in the recommended weight range for your height and gender.

6. You won’t have any excuses left

It’s a mental health benefit, so before you say anything, hear us out. Making excuses and procrastinating is in the nature of every human being. But, it’s one of the worst traits that one can have. So, waking up in the morning motivated and finishing your workout so that you won’t skip it due to excuses, later on, is a health benefit on its own. It’s important not to skip days when you are working out to become a healthy individual. “I’m tired” or “I have to do other things” won’t be an issue anymore, because you’ll be done with this as soon as you’re out of bed. All it takes is one hour and then you’ll feel godly for the rest of the day.

7. Increased alertness afterward

Last but not least, alertness is something that should never be underestimated. Alertness will help you in many different fields of life, including work, studying and in other situations as well. And, the best way to stay alert isn’t by consuming a lot of coffee or other types of stimulants. You get this benefit by training often and in the morning on an empty stomach. You’ll feel so much better afterward and your mental clarity will be on a higher level as well.