9 Things All Casinos Do to Keep You Spending Your Money

There are thousands of land-based and online casinos all around the world. People love them because they are a great way to spend some quality time, have fun, and even earn some cash. Even though we are well aware of what we are doing when we are gambling, there are still some things that casinos do to get us to stay longer and put bigger bets. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the things all casinos do to keep you spending your money.

1. You won’t play with real money

The first thing we are going to talk about are chips that are used in these places instead of real money. When you gamble with your own money, you will pay close attention to how much you are spending.

On the other hand, when you use chips, especially with different values, it won’t feel like you are spending or losing your own cash, and you are more likely to take bigger risks.

2. There won’t be a clock anywhere in your sight

Have you ever noticed a clock inside a casino? Chances are, you never have and you never will. The reason for this is that these places don’t want you to pay attention to the time you’ve spent there, and they want you to forget that there are other things that you should be doing.

The combination of artificial lights, captivating musing, and the absence of clocks, will make you feel the adrenaline rush, and forget all about time.

3. Free drinks

When you walk into a casino, chances are, you won’t have to pay for anything as long as you are on the floor. Yes, the biggest places have restaurants and you have to pay for the food and drinks you other there, but while you are playing at a table, chances are you won’t have to pay for anything.

This is a way for the casinos to get you to stay longer, spend more money, and when you feel like you are getting something for free, you are more likely to choose to spend more time at that place.

4. If you want, you can even get a free room

This is something that not many people know about, but in some casinos in the world, you can even get a free room if you play enough and if you choose the big games. Know that there is no manager that wants to see the big players go, and they want to do everything they can to keep them playing.

What this means is that you can get a lot of things for free, as long as you choose the right place, the right table, and if you are willing to play on the big tables. Check to see what the place offers and what you can get for free.

5. You are detached from the outside world

One thing you will never see in a place like this is a window. Even if there are windows, they will be covered and you won’t be able to see if it’s dark or light outside. When you walk into the place, you are surrounded by artificial light, and you get detached from the outside world.

This is a trick so you don’t feel how much time has passed, and you won’t get the urge to leave when you see that it is dawn outside, or that it is getting dark.

6. Winning signs

This is a great way to make people believe they could win a lot of money easily. When you walk into a casino, and even outside of it, you will see these huge signs and displays that show how much you could win if you play a specific game.

Showing people that they could possibly walk away with millions of dollars from the jackpot makes them want to play more, and hopefully get to that number. According to bandar7.com, the great thing about these signs is that you can see what the place offers, no matter if it is online or land-based, and easily choose your favorite game depending on that.

7. The bathrooms are as far away from the entrance as possible

When you walk into a casino and spend enough time there, you will want to use the bathroom. Well, one trick that these places have is that they never put the bathrooms anywhere near the entrance or the exit.

This is a great way to get people to gamble even if they walked in just to use the bathroom. When they see all the beautiful lights, displays of jackpots they could possibly win, and smiling faces around them, they will feel the rush of adrenaline and stay there for at least one game.

8. You will get bonuses

One of the best things about both online and land-based places is that you are going to get a lot of bonuses. These free chips or spins will make you want to play more, and you will feel like you are not playing with or losing your money.

The more bonuses you get, the more you are going to spend, and people who work in these places know it. They will give you large bonuses every once in a while, and you won’t notice when you spend that money and start using your own.

9. You can even get lost in the casino

The last trick that these places use is having the machines and tables put in a way that the whole thing looks like a maze. Even though the floors are open, you can still easily get lost roaming around looking for the right game for you.

When you try to get from one end to the other, your attention will be captured by the machines and the signs, and chances are, you will sit down somewhere to play a game.

What do you think is the best way to get people to spend more money in a casino? Have you ever been tricked by these things? No matter if it works or not, one thing is for sure – these places are great if you want to make some profits and earn some money. Always be careful when choosing the right place or website for you, and don’t forget to follow the rules.