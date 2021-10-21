Due to the pandemic and its many lockdowns, online gambling has seen something of a renaissance. Instead of going out to casinos and betting shops, gamers are turning to their computers and gambling from the comfort of their homes. It’s a much safer alternative than real-world betting, especially for people who are still concerned about the COVID-19 virus. It’s also a great way to meet new people, without risking exposure to viruses or diseases.

There’s much more to online gambling than fast money and interactive games. In this article, you will find out 9 things that you didn’t know about online gambling.

1. Industry Regulations

The online gambling industry is strictly regulated. A lot of people aren’t aware of this and think that online anything goes. This simply isn’t the case. Your money is just as safe with a licensed online casino as it is with one in the real world. Many people avoid online gambling because they’re concerned about theft. Provided that you find a gaming website that’s regulated by your country or state’s relevant bodies, you have absolutely nothing to worry about. Make sure you research any gaming websites before using them so that you can ensure they’re licensed and regulated.

2. Fraud Prevention

Online gambling websites go to great lengths to protect their customers from fraud. This means that in most cases, they have more robust and better security than a real-world casino. A casino in the real world is always susceptible to some kind of theft. Online this isn’t the case. Usually, the larger and more organised the website, the higher their security will be. For this reason, make sure that you only use regulated, well-regarded, and popular betting sites. If you’re concerned about your security, don’t hesitate to drop the gaming website an email and ask them to explain their security policies to you.

3. Digital Privacy

When you’re gambling online, you’re completely anonymous [unless you choose not to be by interacting with other players and revealing your identity. Gaming websites will of course have to verify your identity, but outside of them, nobody else has to know who you are or that you like to gamble. In some communities, gambling isn’t acceptable. Instead of having to go out into the real world and potentially expose yourself as a gambler, you can gamble online and protect your identity.

4. Many Options

There are many options when it comes to online gambling websites and you can go ahead to visit CasinoShark.com to learn about some of them. Because there are so many options, you’re in a better position to choose where and how you gamble than you are in the real world. For example, if you live in a small town there might not be high-stakes poker games held locally. If you have access to the internet, however, you can access high-stakes poker whenever you want, allowing you to play with people from around the world.

5. Variety of Games

Not only do you have lots of options in terms of websites, but you also have a lot of options when it comes to the games that you play. Because there’re so many websites, that means that there are lots of games you might have never heard of before just waiting for you. The huge variety of games available gives you more control over how you gamble. If you’re into games like poker, you can access online tournaments. If you like roulette, then you can play with other people against a dealer or you can play alone against a computer.

6. Instant Access

The beauty of online gambling is that it’s instantly accessible. In the real world, casinos and betting shops close or aren’t open on certain days of the year. Online gambling websites never close. This gives you the opportunity to game at any time of the day, from anywhere. It also means that you can play with the same people you ordinarily would at home, even if you’re on the other side of the planet vacationing. The only time that online casinos are shut is when they’re down for maintenance, which is usually during the website’s least busy hours. They will generally give you notice beforehand.

7. Deposit and Withdrawals

Most [but not all] online gambling websites allow you to make instant deposits and withdrawals. Since we live in an increasingly cashless society, this is a lot more convenient than having to carry your winnings from the casino to the bank and deposit them in your account. If you need instant access to your money, make sure to read your chosen website’s policy on deposits. Some don’t pay out [or in] right away and instead require you to wait a few days. You can also hold money in your gaming account, almost like a bank account.

8. Networking

Because online gambling websites allow you to play high-stakes poker tournaments, you’re given the opportunity to network and meet new people. Many of these poker rooms have chat boxes. Some even have video chats. If you’re interested in making new friends in the gambling community, then attending these events is something to think about. Networking with other gamers will give you the opportunity to learn new tips, tricks, and tactics. Meeting new people in the community is also a good way to learn about other websites and games. Networking is definitely one of the biggest advantages of online gambling tournaments.

9. Safety

Like we mentioned in this article’s introduction, online gambling is a good way to stay safe and avoid coming down with any viruses or infections. Many people are still very nervous, even with mass-vaccine roll-outs. If you’re one such person, then gambling at home makes a lot of sense. You won’t have to sit in close proximity to other people, which significantly reduces your chances of contracting COVID-19 or any other viruses. Safety should be your top concern at the moment, especially if you have a compromised immune system or you can’t afford to get sick.

Online gambling is a great way to spend your time, especially if you’ve got some money to burn. As this article demonstrates, there’s a lot more to it than most people think. Remember to gamble responsibly.