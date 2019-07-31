Things Everyone Loves About Being Single but Refuses to Admit

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Single and ready to mingle!

Everyone looks down on being single for some reason, but the time you spend single can be some of the best times of your life. It gives you the opportunity to not have to worry about anyone else and prioritize yourself. So what are some of the best things about being single? No one will tell you this, but there’s quite a few perks!

You can be selfish!

Loving yourself is as important as loving others, and being single gives you a great opportunity to be selfish about things. No in-laws, no one to pick up from work, no one to take care of besides yourself. It’s great! While selfishness is considered a negative thing in our world, it’s really not so bad.

Bed Time

You can eat in bed! No one is going to complain about all the crumbs in the bed after you have a nice snack. Who knows, maybe you like the feeling of crumbs under the covers!

Less Pressure

Of course, with just your brain to worry about, there’s going to be less emotional stress.

“What’s he/she thinking about?” You don’t have to worry when it’s just you!

The Apps!

Regardless of what people say, tons of people out there love to swipe left and right all day long. You can’t do that when you have a significant other, but it’s fun to do when you’re single!

Instinctive

Sure you can make crazy decisions with a S.O., but it’s so much easier when you’re by yourself. Want to go for a trip to the outskirts for a week? GO! Want to go to Australia for a month? GO! Nobody is stopping you; get out there!

Romantic Freedom

You can be interested in whoever you want, and you can go out with them, too! Just because you’re single doesn’t mean you can’t go on dates. You can date whoever you want…

No Relationship Anxiety

There’s no freaking out about all the things that come with a relationship. All you have to do is worry about your own personal life, financial life, and emotional life. Nothing else is tied with you, you have no baggage! (Except your own, of course.)

Personal Space

You have all the personal space you could ever want. Places to put all your things, and no one is going to be filling in your personal bubble anytime soon!

Lazy

Laziness is welcomed! You can be just as lazy as you want. Don’t want to do the dishes tonight? Who cares! Doing the clothes, going out to dinner, washing the car, everything is done when you want it to be done.

Meets Your Needs

You get to sleep with anyone you want, too. As long as you’re picking the right people, you don’t even have to worry about texting them in the morning. Complete freedom!

Your heart is safe

Your heart is safest when it’s with the one person you can trust the most: yourself.

Money, Money, Money, Money!

The money is all yours! No need to share it or think about what you have to buy for your SO the next holiday. It’s all about what you’re going to buy yourself!

Sleeping…

Sleep however you want! Want to sleep diagonally? Go for it! No one is going to complain that your feet are too cold, and no one is going to steal the covers from you.

Advancement

One of the best feelings is when you realize you’re not tied down to anything. If you get a job offer that is 200 miles away, you can take it in a heartbeat. You don’t have to worry about leaving a significant other behind, and nobody is going to come chasing after you.

What do you think?

What’s the best thing about being single? Let us know in the comments and SHARE this gallery!

Also, check out what TheList.com said!

Original by Michael